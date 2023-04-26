Bright spots of yellow are now growing in asphalt, concrete, lawns and fields, and while many people consider them weeds, dandelions are actually good for the soil, insects and us.

The wide-spreading roots of dandelions enable them to grow where little else can. The dandelion taproot is usually 6 to 18 inches deep but can penetrate up to 10 to 15 feet. The roots loosen hard-packed soil, aerate the earth and help reduce erosion.

Deep taproots also pull nutrients including calcium from the soil and make them available to other plants.

In short, dandelions actually help soil fertility. This is especially important in areas where soil has been degraded by industrial farming practices.

Dandelions are one of the best-known plants in the world. They derive their name from the French term “dent de lion,” meaning “tooth of the lion,” because of their serrated leaves.

The dandelion is native to Europe and Asia, but has been carried across oceans and continents. European settlers intentionally brought these plants to America.

Dandelions are one of the first blooming plants in the spring, and while not full of everything pollinators need, they provide important food for bees and other insects when other flowers are not available.

In addition to helping soils and pollinators, dandelions are beneficial to humans. In the 10th and 11th centuries there is mention of dandelions used for medicinal purposes by Arabian physicians.

Dandelions are more nutritious than many vegetables. For example, they have more vitamin A than spinach, more vitamin C than tomatoes and contain iron, calcium, folate and potassium.

Dandelions contain several different types of antioxidants throughout the roots, leaves and flowers. Antioxidants protect the body against free radicals — rogue molecules that can damage cells.

Chronic inflammation in the body plays a role in a long list of serious health problems, including cancer and heart disease. Dandelions can reduce inflammation, help with protein digestion and a variety of digestive disorders, such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome, heartburn and constipation.

Dandelions are also considered a diuretic and support the kidneys in reducing water retention and support the liver as it rids our bodies of toxins.

Dandelion greens, flowers and roots can all be consumed in salads, stir-fried dishes, sauces, jams, teas and even baked goods.

The head of a dandelion contains 100 to 300 ray flowers and when cut off, a bitter, milky substance leaks out from the stem. Beneath the floret of yellow, five tiny petals sit above a tube filled with nectar.

As we all know, when the flowers go to seed, hundreds of tiny white filaments carry the seeds far and wide. Blowing on dandelion heads has been a happy pastime for many a child.

So let your dandelions grow. Raise the mower to leave the flowers unscathed, and by all means, don’t poison your lawn, your pets and your children trying to get rid of them.

If you really don’t want them to spread, pay your children a penny a piece to pick the flowers.