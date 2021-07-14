For Love of Nature: Declining human fertility helps natural world

Rights-based family planning still is unavailable to some 218 million women who don’t want to get pregnant, but have no access to modern contraception.

About 130 million girls are not in school. Generally, the more education a woman has, the fewer children she wants.

The number of people on the planet is connected to everything else.

Lowering our population creates less demand for food, housing, electricity, clothing — everything. That means we can leave more of the planet intact for other life.

We need to be intentional about preserving open spaces.

We have all seen forests and farmland bulldozed to create vast subdivisions and shopping centers. And the houses just keep getting bigger as families get smaller.

This is the opposite of what we should be doing.

Our insatiable appetite for more is wreaking havoc on most every other species. An estimated 3 billion birds have vanished from North America since 1970.

Monitored population sizes of mammals, fish, birds, reptiles and amphibians declined an average of 68% between 1970 and 2016, according to World Wildlife Fund’s (WWF) Living Planet Report 2020.