An empty canister that once contained propane for a camp cook stove rolled around the back of my car for weeks because I didn’t know how to safely dispose of it.

Old batteries, electronics, compact fluorescent light bulbs (CFLs), chemicals and many other household hazards need to be discarded properly or they pose a threat to our water, soil and air.

I ended up taking the canister to a Bedford County waste transfer station where the attendant told me he would be sure it got to the right place.

For many items, proper disposal is as easy as dropping them off at your city or county transfer station or taking them to the landfill during designated hazardous waste collection days. Check local government websites for dates. Lynchburg’s next collection date, for example, is April 8, and the web page includes a list of acceptable items.

Many items, including batteries, light bulbs and electronics, can be recycled at stores that sell them. Earth911 is a comprehensive resource for finding a place to recycle more than 350 materials at more than 100,000 locations in North America, according to a recent article in The Washington Post.

As you might expect, it’s better to choose earth-friendlier cleaning products and other items to begin with from companies such as Seventh Generation and ECOS.

But if you’ve already got potentially risky items, take time to dispose of them properly.

When they first came out, I eagerly switched my old candescent bulbs to CFLs. I soon learned, however, that CFLs contain small amounts of mercury, which is toxic and can be released into the air if the bulbs break. They should not go into the trash.

Home Depot and Lowe’s accept CFLs, which are then recycled. Lowe’s also accepts traditional fluorescent bulbs.

Take a look at the liquids in your house: cleaning sprays, degreasers, disinfectants, bug sprays, stain removers and even hand sanitizers. If there is a warning that contents are toxic, flammable or need to be handled with care or kept away from children, don’t flush them down the toilet or pour down the drain, especially storm water drains.

The same goes for prescription drugs, paint, paint thinner, fertilizers, pesticides and insecticides — even if they aren’t liquid. We don’t want this stuff in our drinking water or harming aquatic life.

These days we use batteries for most of our electronics, but they are full of hazardous waste, as well as valuable materials that should be conserved. Call2Recycle is funded by more than 200 manufactures, including Dyson, Samsung and LG, to ensure that batteries are collected at retail sites and shipped, sorted and recycled, down to their plastic casing.

Home Depot and Lowe’s accept all rechargeable batteries. Some rechargeable batteries aren’t removable from their devices; in that case, bring the entire device to the drop-off location.

Single-use alkaline batteries used to contain mercury, but today they’re safe to throw in your household trash.

As always, think before you throw something away. Better yet, think before you buy it.