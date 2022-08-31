For Love of Nature: Early signs of fall abound

Dogwood trees have been signaling for several weeks now — fall is coming.

They are usually the first trees to start losing chlorophyll, showing hints of orange, red and pink that are hidden under summer’s green.

Acorns, walnuts and hickory nuts are falling, and squirrels are squirreling them away.

Native spicebushes and invasive autumn olives are full of ripe berries.

The break from high heat and humidity that came in mid-August doesn’t mean we are done with either, but plants and animals know that autumn is around the bend.

Hummingbirds have been draining our feeders as they begin fueling for a long migration across the Gulf of Mexico, which will likely begin in early September.

Hawk watchers are already counting the early migrants at Harvey’s Knob on the Blue Ridge Parkway and other official counting spots. The large broad-winged hawk migration usually peaks in mid- to late-September, while other raptors migrate through October and early November.

As days grow shorter, birders are reporting warblers heading south. Many males have already lost their brilliant matin plumage, making them trickier to identify.

The handful of monarch butterflies I’ve seen are also making their way south.

Fall flowers are blooming in the mountains: Jerusalem artichokes, white asters and jewelweed.

A bear got into our trash last week, another way wildlife seeks to bulk up for a long winter’s nap.

People, too, are preparing for fall. School buses are already transporting kids to and fro. Some fall crops are being planted, while others will soon be harvested.

Festivals fill most weekends in September and October, two of the nicest months to be outside.

For me, it’s time to strengthen my hiking legs. I’ve rejoined the Happy Hikers, a subgroup of the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club, for Thursday hikes.

We start early to avoid the worst of the heat while hiking along creeks and rivers, or we go up into the mountains for cooler temperatures.

On a recent climb up Apple Orchard Mountain, we enjoyed a breeze on large boulders under a clump of hemlocks.

Michael and I have also headed to higher elevations. On a hike up Cold (or Cole) Mountain in Amherst County, we spied a handful of warblers and an immature rose-breasted grosbeak.

While it’s hard to know if the warblers are residents or migrants, the grosbeak is listed by ebird.org as rare in that area, so it was likely heading south.

We sampled blackberries and bitter wild apples that line the Appalachian Trail and saw signs of other animals doing the same.

A smattering of butterflies, some with ragged wings, were enjoying their late summer sips on Joe-Pye weed, which is also on its way out.

While I never want time to speed by, I must admit I am looking forward to fall colors and consistently crisper weather.

I remain grateful to have grown up and still live in a place with four distinct seasons. As the globe heats up and climate becomes more chaotic, I hope Virginia can keep its changing seasons for a while longer.