We woke to a slight dusting of snow on Groundhog Day, but the birds were still singing love songs.

For the last two weeks, bluebirds have been whispering their delicate tunes and checking out bluebird boxes.

Female downy woodpeckers have been waging furious battles over territory, fluttering and chasing each other, while males have started drumming to establish territory and attract mates.

Red-shouldered hawks are getting ready to build nests, and owls are building their nests or already keeping their eggs warm.

Last week I saw red maples bursting with new, dark red buds. This is at least four weeks early, according to records kept by the Lynchburg Tree Stewards.

Daffodils are breaking through the ground, and I’ve seen reports of crocus in bloom. Autumnalis cherry trees, engineered to bloom early and late, are already displaying pale, pink blossoms, also a month early.

Our mild winter has hastened spring. According to a recent article in The Washington Post, the South is experiencing its earliest spring in 40 years of records, while spring is days to weeks early across the East Coast and Pacific Northwest.

On Thursday, neither our local groundhogs nor the more famous Punxsutawney Phil saw their shadows, but that does not mean we have six more weeks of winter. It turns out that Phil predicts longer winters 78% of the time, but he is only right 40% of the time.

The South typically experiences spring earlier than other regions, but this year’s season is “20 to 25 days early,” said Alyssa Rosemartin, an ecologist with the USA National Phenology Network, which tracks plant and animal observations through citizen scientists. “It’s never been that early before, so it is remarkable,” she told the Post.

While many people are happy with mild winters and early springs, there is always the danger of cold snaps disrupting or even killing plants and animals that are lured into action by the early warming.

Heat accumulation is one of the main ways to predict life cycle transitions in plants and animals, according to the phenology network. Many plants and animals need a certain level of sustained warmth to trigger budding or egg hatching.

This year’s early spring follows a larger warming trend in recent decades. Winters are warming faster than any other season in the United States. During the last 50 years, average winter temperatures have warmed by at least one degree Fahrenheit in every state, and 70% of states have seen increases of at least three degrees. The length of winter is also shrinking across the globe.

“Climate change is increasing the chances of everything related to this: of warmer winters, of shorter winters, of earlier springs,” Rosemartin told the Post.

Global warming also poses other threats. This winter, for example, January thunderstorms fueled by abnormally warm waters along the Gulf Coast spawned 124 tornado reports in January, mostly in the South. The average number is closer to 50.

All living things will have to adapt to an increasingly warmer and more chaotic climate.