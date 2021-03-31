For Love of Nature: Early spring visitors arrive on time

Whip-poor-wills are nighttime singers and their song sounds like their name. Sadly, whip-poor-wills have declined some 60% since 1970.

A general reduction in the number of large moths and beetles seems to be hurting these members of the nightjar family, which also includes chuck-will’s-widows and nighthawks.

These birds are known as nightjars because of their nocturnal habits and the jarring aspect of their vocalizations.

Nightjars also are called “goatsuckers,” stemming from a false notion the birds would fly into barns at night and use their large mouths to suckle milk from goats.

Habitat destruction and the human pesticide war on insects are likely the prime culprits in their decline. Whip-poor-wills prefer young hardwood forests, which are also increasingly rare.

Blue-headed vireos like mature hardwood forests and can be hard to spot once the trees have leafed out. On Saturday, we spotted one flitting mid-way up the canopy.

Blue-headed vireos actually have a grayish blue head and a bright white eye ring that stretches to the bill, known as spectacles. Their backs are olive green and their flanks yellowish with bright white bellies.