For Love of Nature: Early spring visitors arrive on time

On Sunday morning, the Lousiana waterthrush announced its arrival along the small creek in our backyard.
A look at last year’s calendar showed it arrived on March 28, 2020. Such precision is downright uncanny.
Friends in Bedford and Amherst counties reported hearing their first whip-poor-wills Saturday, again right on schedule.
During a walk in the mountains Saturday, we heard blue-headed vireos singing throughout the forest.
Early spring migrating birds are a gift of renewal, just as the colt’s foot, bloodroot and pennywort popping out of the ground remind us of nature’s constancy.
The Louisiana waterthrush is actually a wood warbler and is always the first to arrive on our property. This brown bird with a speckled white underside and distinctive broad white eyebrow likes fast-moving water. Its constantly bobbing rear end makes it easy to spot as it hops around on rocks.
The Louisiana is similar to the northern waterthrush, but is whiter underneath with brighter pink legs. We do see northern waterthrushes here, and their underbellies are a buffy pale yellow.
The Louisiana’s song sounds like a series of fast “chee, chee, chees,” followed by garbled notes like a babbling brook. Its distinctive call is a constant metallic chip.
Whip-poor-wills are nighttime singers and their song sounds like their name. Sadly, whip-poor-wills have declined some 60% since 1970.
A general reduction in the number of large moths and beetles seems to be hurting these members of the nightjar family, which also includes chuck-will’s-widows and nighthawks.
These birds are known as nightjars because of their nocturnal habits and the jarring aspect of their vocalizations.
Nightjars also are called “goatsuckers,” stemming from a false notion the birds would fly into barns at night and use their large mouths to suckle milk from goats.
Habitat destruction and the human pesticide war on insects are likely the prime culprits in their decline. Whip-poor-wills prefer young hardwood forests, which are also increasingly rare.
Blue-headed vireos like mature hardwood forests and can be hard to spot once the trees have leafed out. On Saturday, we spotted one flitting mid-way up the canopy.
Blue-headed vireos actually have a grayish blue head and a bright white eye ring that stretches to the bill, known as spectacles. Their backs are olive green and their flanks yellowish with bright white bellies.
Their song is similar to, but slower than, the red-eyed vireo and is described in The Sibley Field Guide as “see you, cheerio, be seein’ you, so long.”
The tiny blue-gray gnatcatcher with its high-pitched song should be the next to arrive. They remind me of small mockingbirds as they flit around at the tops of tall trees, only occasionally coming down to hunt for insects.
Along with these welcome spring migrants come not-so-welcome ones. We are already beating off gnats and pulling off ticks, so be careful out there in the woods, but enjoy the spring concerts and art shows.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.