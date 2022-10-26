For Love of Nature: Enjoy fall color in endless combinations

We recently took two trips — just four days apart — on the Blue Ridge Parkway heading north from the James River Visitors Center.

The difference was astonishing. On the second trip, maples had turned red and orange, while hickories were brilliant gold. Shades of pink popped out among the still green oaks and evergreens.

The right temperature and darkness had finally triggered the middle of the fall color palette.

The early color changes of dogwoods, sourwoods and black gums had been accompanied by the yellows and browns of poplars, but those trees in the middle range provide the greatest variety and brilliance.

It’s not really accurate to say that leaves turn colors. What they do is lose their chlorophyll, the green pigment that feeds the tree during growing season. When it’s time to shut down for the winter, the chlorophyll fades and disappears, unmasking other colors that are lying beneath.

Green plants make their own food with chlorophyll via photosynthesis. Chlorophyll is located in a plant’s chloroplasts, tiny structures in the cells.

Chlorophyll’s job is to absorb sunlight. The plant stores the energy and uses it to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose, a type of sugar. Plants use glucose, along with nutrients taken from the soil, to make new leaves and other structures. Photosynthesis produces oxygen, which is released into the air.

Chlorophyll gives plants their green color because it does not absorb the green wavelengths of white light. It’s counterintuitive, but that wavelength is reflected from the plant so it appears green.

Leaves have two other pigments. Carotenoids produce yellow, orange and brown colors and are always in the leaves. Anthocyanins produce reds and purples, which are produced in autumn in response to bright light and excess plant sugars within leaf cells.

Some leaves of some species, such as elms, simply shrivel up and fall, exhibiting little color other than drab brown.

How brilliant fall colors are depends primarily on temperature and moisture. A succession of warm, sunny days and cool, crisp — but not freezing nights — seems to bring about the most spectacular displays, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The amount of moisture in the soil also affects autumn colors. Like weather, soil moisture varies greatly from year to year. The countless combinations of these two variable factors assure that no two autumns will be alike. A late spring or a severe summer drought can delay the onset of fall color by a few weeks.

A warm period during fall will also lower the intensity of autumn colors. A warm wet spring, favorable summer weather and warm sunny fall days with cool nights produce the most brilliant autumn colors.

Even when conditions aren’t perfect, trees put on an amazing display each fall. Be sure to stop and look at the trees around you, and better yet, get out in the woods for a walk or hike.

Look for colorful leaves, acorns and asters at your feet, but pause to look up and soak in the beauty above.