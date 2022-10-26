 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
For Love of Nature

For Love of Nature: Enjoy fall color in endless combinations

  • 0

We recently took two trips — just four days apart — on the Blue Ridge Parkway heading north from the James River Visitors Center.

The difference was astonishing. On the second trip, maples had turned red and orange, while hickories were brilliant gold. Shades of pink popped out among the still green oaks and evergreens.

The right temperature and darkness had finally triggered the middle of the fall color palette.

The early color changes of dogwoods, sourwoods and black gums had been accompanied by the yellows and browns of poplars, but those trees in the middle range provide the greatest variety and brilliance.

It’s not really accurate to say that leaves turn colors. What they do is lose their chlorophyll, the green pigment that feeds the tree during growing season. When it’s time to shut down for the winter, the chlorophyll fades and disappears, unmasking other colors that are lying beneath.

People are also reading…

Green plants make their own food with chlorophyll via photosynthesis. Chlorophyll is located in a plant’s chloroplasts, tiny structures in the cells.

Chlorophyll’s job is to absorb sunlight. The plant stores the energy and uses it to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose, a type of sugar. Plants use glucose, along with nutrients taken from the soil, to make new leaves and other structures. Photosynthesis produces oxygen, which is released into the air.

Chlorophyll gives plants their green color because it does not absorb the green wavelengths of white light. It’s counterintuitive, but that wavelength is reflected from the plant so it appears green.

Leaves have two other pigments. Carotenoids produce yellow, orange and brown colors and are always in the leaves. Anthocyanins produce reds and purples, which are produced in autumn in response to bright light and excess plant sugars within leaf cells.

Some leaves of some species, such as elms, simply shrivel up and fall, exhibiting little color other than drab brown.

How brilliant fall colors are depends primarily on temperature and moisture. A succession of warm, sunny days and cool, crisp — but not freezing nights — seems to bring about the most spectacular displays, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The amount of moisture in the soil also affects autumn colors. Like weather, soil moisture varies greatly from year to year. The countless combinations of these two variable factors assure that no two autumns will be alike. A late spring or a severe summer drought can delay the onset of fall color by a few weeks.

A warm period during fall will also lower the intensity of autumn colors. A warm wet spring, favorable summer weather and warm sunny fall days with cool nights produce the most brilliant autumn colors.

Even when conditions aren’t perfect, trees put on an amazing display each fall. Be sure to stop and look at the trees around you, and better yet, get out in the woods for a walk or hike.

Look for colorful leaves, acorns and asters at your feet, but pause to look up and soak in the beauty above.

Shannon Brennan

Shannon Brennan

Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths

COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths

COVID-19 drove a dramatic increase in the number of women who died from pregnancy or childbirth complications in the U.S. last year, a crisis that has disproportionately claimed Black and Hispanic women as victims. A government report released Wednesday lays out grim trends across the country for expectant mothers and their newborn babies. It finds that pregnancy-related deaths have spiked nearly 80 percent since 2018, with COVID-19 being a factor in a quarter of the 1,178 deaths reported last year. The percentage of preterm and low birthweight babies also went up last year, after holding steady for years. And more pregnant or postpartum women are reporting symptoms of depression.

CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive for COVID-19. The agency said in a statement that Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive Friday night and has mild symptoms. She is up to date on her vaccinations. The CDC said she will isolate at home and close contacts have been informed of her positive test. Walensky took over the agency in January 2021 after being appointed by President Joe Biden. She is the latest U.S. health official to test positive this year. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response, and U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra both tested positive in June.

Chicken potato soup is seriously cozy

Chicken potato soup is seriously cozy

One sip of this soup is like getting wrapped in your warmest, coziest sweater. Between the thick chunks of vegetables, tender cubes of potato, juicy shreds of chicken (take your pick of boneless breasts or thighs), and thick, creamy broth, it truly doesn’t get more comforting than chicken potato soup.

As the temps begin to dip, this is a family-friendly soup to keep on repeat all through fall and winter.

Yellen boosting Biden's agenda in Virginia as midterms near

Yellen boosting Biden's agenda in Virginia as midterms near

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is promoting Biden administration policies as the key to advancing the nation’s “long-term economic well-being” in the lead-up to the midterm elections. The former Federal Reserve chair visited a Virginia research and development business park with Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine on Friday and talked up administration efforts to revitalize America’s manufacturing capacity, spur computer chip production and upgrade the country’s infrastructure. Yellen’s visit is part of the Treasury leader’s ongoing tour of the U.S., as she and other administration officials try to quell the impact on Americans of persistent high inflation.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans are looking to 2023 as a year of renewed health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert