For Love of Nature: Facing a much hotter future

In just 60 years, if we do nothing about our current emissions, Lynchburg will feel like the Florida panhandle town of Niceville.
The typical summer in Niceville is 5.2°F warmer and 84% wetter than summer in Lynchburg.
This prediction can be found at www.umces.edu/futureurbanclimates, a site designed by scientists to show the trajectory of climate change in the U.S.
This model is one Steve Selby likes to use to make global warming more understandable and more pressing.
“This won’t be happening centuries from now,” Selby said.
“It will happen to our children over the course of their lives. I have to believe that if this were widely understood, there would be very strong political will to prevent it from happening.”
Selby is the lead for Lynchburg’s chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby (CCL), a group committed to bipartisan efforts to slow global warming. He took the helm in November, after spending about two years as CCL’s liaison to Rep. Ben Cline, our 6th District congressman.
“The requirement for bipartisan support means that conservative Republicans like Representative Cline literally have the power to save the world for their own children and for all our children,” he said.
But until Cline’s supporters understand the urgency, he and other conservatives are unlikely to take action, Selby said, but adds political will can be met if the public understands there is a solution that won’t require Americans to sacrifice their way of life.
CCL supports a Carbon Fee and Dividend policy like that in the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EI&CDA, HR763), introduced twice in the House of Representatives and once in the Senate, but not yet assigned to committees.
Currently, the public pays the costs of fossil fuel emissions, effectively subsidizing the fossil fuel industry.
By establishing a slowly-growing price on carbon collected from the fossil fuel extractor or importer, the EI&CDA levels the playing field for all energy sources to compete on equal terms, Selby says.
All fees collected from the fossil fuel industry under this bill are returned directly as monthly dividend checks to each legal resident.
The idea is that lower income people who consume fewer fossil fuels will receive more from dividend checks than they will pay in carbon fees.
CCL Lynchburg has launched a monthly calling campaign to Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, who support a carbon tax that doesn’t harm folks with lower incomes, as well as Cline, who has expressed support for reducing emissions, but has not yet supported a policy that could enable those reductions, Selby said.
Selby encourages folks to join in the one-call-a-month effort, whether or not they are members of Citizens Climate Lobby, at citizensclimatelobby.org/monthly-calling-campaign/.
For more information, check citizensclimatelobby.org.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.