For Love of Nature: Facing a much hotter future

But until Cline’s supporters understand the urgency, he and other conservatives are unlikely to take action, Selby said, but adds political will can be met if the public understands there is a solution that won’t require Americans to sacrifice their way of life.

CCL supports a Carbon Fee and Dividend policy like that in the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EI&CDA, HR763), introduced twice in the House of Representatives and once in the Senate, but not yet assigned to committees.

Currently, the public pays the costs of fossil fuel emissions, effectively subsidizing the fossil fuel industry.

By establishing a slowly-growing price on carbon collected from the fossil fuel extractor or importer, the EI&CDA levels the playing field for all energy sources to compete on equal terms, Selby says.

All fees collected from the fossil fuel industry under this bill are returned directly as monthly dividend checks to each legal resident.

The idea is that lower income people who consume fewer fossil fuels will receive more from dividend checks than they will pay in carbon fees.