Fall migration is under way for many flying creatures, from monarch butterflies and dragonflies to hummingbirds and woodpeckers.

The best-known and most visible migration is that of hawks and other raptors. In Central Virginia, we are lucky to have two nearby hawk count sites at Harvey’s Knob and Rockfish Gap.

Hardy birders start counting in mid-August, when they are lucky to get a handful of early migrants. By mid- to late-September, however, the numbers pick up as broad-winged hawks move through, often in large spiraling groups known as kettles.

Hundreds, and sometimes even thousands, of these hawks will swirl together as they rise up on thermal air currents, peel off and glide as far as 11 miles!

Into November, other raptors including bald eagles, osprey, kestrels and red-shouldered, sharp-shinned, Cooper’s and red-tailed hawks fly overhead in smaller numbers. Both turkey and black vultures also join the migration.

The Lynchburg Bird Club is offering two field trips this month for folks to participate in counts at Liberty University and Rockfish Gap.

For many years, Gene Sattler, president of the Lynchburg Bird Club, has offered hawk watches on Candler Mountain, but trees are now tall enough to impair the view. This year he is moving the watch to the four-story Academic Commons Parking Garage on Liberty’s campus on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.

To find the garage, check https://map.liberty.edu.

Sattler will also offer a hawk watch at Rockfish Gap on Oct. 7. Meet at Seminole Shopping Center in Madison Heights at 7:30 a.m. to carpool. The hawk count is conducted on the grounds of the Inn at Afton, just off Interstate 64, exit 99. Rain date is Oct. 14.

For either watch, lawn chairs are highly recommended, as well as drinking water, sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat and binoculars. For questions or concerns about weather, contact Sattler at (434) 237-1832 or edsattle@liberty.edu.

Even if you can’t make it on one of these field trips, it pays to keep your eyes on the skies this time of year.

The largest kettles of broadwings I’ve seen were from my former home on Mimosa Drive, where literally thousands of birds soared over my head. My next best sighting was hiking on Flat Top Mountain as broadwings rose in front of us.

For more about the hawk watches, check hawkcount.org.

The Lynchburg Bird Club is also offering a related program today at 7 p.m. at Martin Science Hall at Randolph College.

Maureen Eiger, founder and director of Help Wild Birds in Roanoke, will talk about rehabilitating migratory birds.

Eiger has been rehabbing various species of birds and presenting programs for 20 years. She has been a contributing writer to the North American Bluebird Society Journal, The Roanoke Star News, various Audubon and bird club newsletters and the blog 10,000 Birds.

Maureen receives hundreds of calls a year from bird rehabbers from all over the country asking for advice. She is planning to bring one of her owls that was injured and rehabbed, but cannot be released.