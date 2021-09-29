For Love of Nature: Fall migrations well underway

Monarch butterflies, saddlebag dragonflies, red-headed woodpeckers and broad-winged hawks are among the many winged creatures heading south.
Cooler days arrived last week for the autumnal equinox, when many birds and insects fly to warmer climes for the winter.
As dogwoods lose their chlorophyll and their berries ripen to bright red, we know summer is finally losing its hot grip.
For many birders, nothing says fall like the annual hawk migration.
At Rockfish Gap near Afton, it’s shaping up to be a big fall for hawk migration. So far, dedicated hawk watchers have counted more than 30,000 raptors since Aug. 15.
The bulk of the hawks are broad-wings, which tend to travel in large kettles, so called because the birds look like they are swirling upwards in a massive boil.
The biggest day was last Thursday, when 7,666 broad-wings were recorded, along with 211 sharp-shinned hawks, 59 bald eagles, 31 ospreys, 25 American kestrels, 25 Cooper’s hawks and a handful of other raptors.
Michael and I missed it because of other obligations. We knew it would be a big day because the birds had been hunkered down during two days of pouring rain followed by a cold front.
We happened to be in Nelson County on Friday so we headed to Rockfish Gap and saw almost nothing in the air. I spotted one bald eagle, and Michael saw a red-tailed hawk.
Hawk watching is a lot like fishing.
Saturday, we headed to Candlers Mountain with the Lynchburg Bird Club and had a little better luck. Michael spotted a peregrine falcon and a northern harrier, while others found a few broad-wings, a red-shouldered hawk and a Cooper’s hawk.
Most of these birds were barely larger than black dots in the sky, but a few folks with spotting scopes were able to identify them positively.
Gene Sattler, president of the club, pointed out a half dozen easier-to-see red-headed woodpeckers heading south. He noted that our other woodpeckers stick around for the winter, while the yellow-bellied sapsucker returns here from the north.
Sattler also kept count of the monarch butterflies. While it’s hard to know if this generation of monarchs will make it all the way to Mexico for their wintering grounds in the mountains, it’s still thrilling to imagine how far these fragile creatures can go.
We also saw a couple of Cape May and pine warblers pause their migration in some young pine trees, along with a handful of dragonflies.
Our favorite hawk watch is at Harvey’s Knob on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The views are spectacular, and there are far fewer signs of humans.
While we haven’t made it up there yet this year, it’s a great place to watch hawks well into October and early November, when the broad-wing migration is over, but larger numbers of other raptors continue their journey.
Sept. 23 also was the biggest day so far this fall at Harvey’s Knob, when 1,715 broad-wings flew over, along with 26 bald eagles.
To check out other hawk watch locations, go to hawkcount.org.
Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.