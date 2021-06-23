For Love of Nature: Fast-paced bird survey a real challenge

Last Wednesday, we got up at 4 a.m. to start our route at precisely 5:26 a.m., as required.

The early start is needed because birds generally sing in the morning and go quiet by noon. Starting before sunrise also gives you a chance to hear owls or whip-poor-wills.

At stop one, one bird was singing nonstop. Michael was at first uncertain until he heard a distinctive “chick-bur,” the telltale call of a scarlet tanager.

Most of the time tanagers sing only a few phrases and take a break, but apparently just before dawn they sing like crazy.

Before dawn, you obviously can’t see birds, but even as the sun rose, Michael had to rely on his ears to identify most of the birds hidden in the leaves.

As three minutes ticked by, Michael heard a tufted titmouse, a red-eyed vireo and an indigo bunting — birds we would hear throughout the morning.

At stop two, a lyrical wood thrush was sounding off, along with a tanager.

So it went for 50 stops. We had a list of 65 species that had been found on our route in the last 55 years.