For Love of Nature: Fast-paced bird survey a real challenge

Set a timer for three minutes. Record every bird you hear and see.
Drive half a mile. Repeat. Fifty times.
Those are among the instructions for the North American Breeding Bird Survey that has been conducted since 1966 to track populations of birds in the U.S. and Canada.
While DDT and other pesticides harmed many birds in the mid-20th century, today’s threats are primarily habitat loss and chemical contaminants.
No one had done a section of the survey starting at Petites Gap off the Blue Ridge Parkway for five years, so Michael and I decided to give it a try.
We spent the better part of a day trying to find the exact locations along our 25-mile route that loops back up to the Parkway at Parkers Gap.
We quickly learned the GPS coordinates and descriptions at some stops did not match the coordinates on our cell phones or the reality on the ground.
Fortunately, Michael has endless patience for figuring out such details. With help from Dave Perault, a GPS guru at the University of Lynchburg, Michael could do the conversions.
A second scouting trip helped us finalize our stops.
There are many rules. The survey should be done between late May and late June. Only one person can name the birds, so I went along to time and record. You cannot bird in the rain or wind exceeding 7 mph.
Last Wednesday, we got up at 4 a.m. to start our route at precisely 5:26 a.m., as required.
The early start is needed because birds generally sing in the morning and go quiet by noon. Starting before sunrise also gives you a chance to hear owls or whip-poor-wills.
At stop one, one bird was singing nonstop. Michael was at first uncertain until he heard a distinctive “chick-bur,” the telltale call of a scarlet tanager.
Most of the time tanagers sing only a few phrases and take a break, but apparently just before dawn they sing like crazy.
Before dawn, you obviously can’t see birds, but even as the sun rose, Michael had to rely on his ears to identify most of the birds hidden in the leaves.
As three minutes ticked by, Michael heard a tufted titmouse, a red-eyed vireo and an indigo bunting — birds we would hear throughout the morning.
At stop two, a lyrical wood thrush was sounding off, along with a tanager.
So it went for 50 stops. We had a list of 65 species that had been found on our route in the last 55 years.
By 11:35 a.m. when we made our last stop, we had heard or seen 36 species, including a dark-eyed junco, which was not on the list. It’s unlikely it was a breeding bird because juncos tend to nest at much higher elevations.
Our tally included 222 individuals, with 41 of the ubiquitous red-eyed vireos at 28 stops. Ovenbirds came in second with 18 at 14 stops.
We’re committed to doing the survey again next year, and we hope, many more to come.
