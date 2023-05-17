Each spring when American five-lined skinks emerge, our dog does his best to catch one, but has yet to succeed.

While skinks love to bask in the sun on rock walls and porches, they usually seem to have an escape hatch available.

Most remarkably, skinks, like some other lizards and salamanders, can deliberately release a section of tale if a predator grabs them. This ability is known as autonomy. The tail will keep wiggling to distract the predator as the skink scampers away.

In some species, at least part of the tail can re-grow, though it usually regenerates as cartilage rather than bone.

Also known as the blue-tailed skink (as juveniles) and red-headed skink (as adults), this small lizard is fun to watch as it searches for insects.

The iridescent blue of their tails is an astonishing color, which may warn predators that they are poisonous, though it’s unclear if they are truly toxic.

Some folks swear cats can die from eating them, but they are no threat to humans. This is another good reason to keep cats indoors.

Even if you don’t see skinks, they leave behind distinctive inch-and-a-half-long excrement that is black with a white tip.

Five-lined skinks are named for their color patterns, which include vertical yellow stripes along the length of their bodies that fade as they age and a blue tail that will become gray.

As female skinks mature, the contrast of the body color decreases, and the tail turns from bright blue to grayish blue. In the case of males, the vertical stripes fade away, leaving a brownish body and tail. During mating, the males develop an orange-red color on the head and neck.

The lizard can grow to six to eight inches, and it may live up to 10 years, though six or seven is more common.

Mating season is in April to May. The females form a nest by burrowing close to areas with high soil moisture. The females lay 15 to 18 thin, fragile eggs.

The eggs can take from 20 to 60 days to hatch depending on the temperature. The colder it is, the more time the eggs will take to hatch. The female mothers display a defensive brood behavior while watching over their eggs.

This parental care is exhibited for only about two to three days after the eggs hatch, when the juveniles must forage for food on their own. Skinks reach sexual maturity within two years.

Like other reptiles, these lizards are also cold-blooded, meaning that their body temperature fluctuates according to the environmental temperature. That’s why they like the sun.

Their preferred choice of habitat is a rocky terrain with a bit of shrub cover providing plenty of food and hiding places. They also seek rotting wood with an abundance of insects.

Skinks mainly feed on ants, spiders, grasshoppers, flies, caterpillars, snails, crickets, worms, beetles and even newborn mice.

In turn, crows, hawks, foxes, raccoons, snakes and other mammals feed on skinks, making them another important player in the web of life.