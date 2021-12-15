For Love of Nature: Florida full of fun wading birds

As we looked out on a lake full of hundreds of white birds — great egrets, snowy egrets, white ibis and white pelicans — the pink of the roseate spoonbill was easy to find.
On a recent trip to Florida, Michael and I were lucky to see several new species of birds for me and at least one for him.
The roseate spoonbill was the big prize for me. They have one of the oddest-shaped bills in the bird world, much like a flat wooden ice cream spoon.
These large wading birds swing their bills from side to side to sift through the mud for crustaceans, insects, frogs and tiny fish.
“Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel Island is a favorite spot to find them. There were five on the lake in varying degrees of pink. They darken as they mature.
While roseate spoonbills are occasionally spotted in Central Virginia, they are regular inhabitants of central and southern Florida, the Caribbean and South America.
The numbers of other birds on the lake were virtually impossible to count, and we finished the four-mile car trail with a total of 20 species.
For Michael, the hunt was on for a burrowing owl. His brother had told us he reliably sees them on Marco Island, where a biologist has roped and staked the few remaining owls in yards and a handful of vacant lots.
Burrowing owls are listed as threatened in Florida because people have built on their sandy habitat and let pets roam freely.
As their name implies, burrowing owls dig holes in the ground and hunt for prey on the ground. Unlike most owls, they hunt during the day.
We drove out to Marco Island one afternoon but saw no signs of life in the roped-off burrows. We decided no self-respecting owl would sit out in 82-degree heat so we got up early the next morning to try again.
We lucked out and found a hole with one little owl standing near its den, while a second poked its head out. Their sunshine yellow eyes fairly glowed above their white-speckled brown backs and lighter chests.
We drove around and found a third owl, but saw no others. At 9 inches tall, these owls are easy to miss, and we watched as walkers and bikers failed even to glance their way, even though we were gawking at them with binoculars.
While burrowing owls are about the length of our eastern screech owls, they lack tufted ears and are less fluffy.
Lakes also gave us a chance to see lots of little blue herons, tri-colored herons, mottled ducks and even black-bellied whistling ducks with their improbable pink beaks and legs and gorgeous brown and black bodies.
As we drove along Florida’s roads, which are generally carved out along water-filled ditches, we saw another batch of spoonbills and several prehistoric-looking wood storks.
Florida is a great place for many species to live and winter, including lots of humans, but we decided one summer per year is enough.
