My longtime friend and fellow Lynchburg Tree Steward Carla Heath died last month. Her obituary asked that in lieu of flowers, people vote or plant a tree.

We need to do both.

Though tiny in stature, Carla was still a force of nature at 88. As recently as last summer she was coming out to our monthly tree pruning of the city’s street trees.

She couldn’t reach many branches so she concentrated on pruning suckers, which are among the hardest things to prune, or dragged tree limbs that others had cut. She also carried a bucket to pick up trash because somebody should.

Carla saw a lot of things that needed to be done — like creating a Legacy Museum to draw attention to the story of African Americans in Lynchburg and working with the League of Women Voters to get out the vote — and did them.

As a communications professor at Randolph College, she also taught her students to think critically about what is happening in our world.

I thought about Carla last week during a talk at the University of Lynchburg by Jan Linn, former chaplain at the college and a prolific scholar on Christianity.

Linn is worried about the fabric of our nation being ripped apart because many Americans have moved away from the values found in our Constitution, particularly those that call on us to tell the truth.

When politicians lie on a daily basis and fail to recognize the fact that they’ve lost an election, our democracy is truly threatened.

This is why Carla wants us all to vote. Linn cited statistics that show most Americans agree that climate change is a real threat and that women ought to have autonomy over their own bodies.

But we keep electing politicians that work against those views. It is true that we are gerrymandered to keep a radical minority in power, but it is also true that most eligible Americans don’t vote.

If you care about the future of this nation and the planet, voting is the most fundamental thing you can do.

One thing that confounds me is that most people love nature, but don’t seem to make the connections between the politicians they vote for and the ways those same politicians work to undo the policies that protect clean air and water and wildlife.

They don’t connect human actions with nature’s demise, which, by the way, includes the demise of humans.

We are part of the natural world, but we pretend we are not. A wildfire, tornado, hurricane or drought can temporarily remind us otherwise, but then we go back to rebuilding our homes where they shouldn’t be in the first place.

We shouldn’t live in drought-stricken forests, up against the ocean or in the desert.

Scientists note that preserving and planting trees are among the cheapest and most efficient ways to slow climate change. We are failing there, too.

So please fill Carla’s request: vote and plant a tree.