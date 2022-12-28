For Love of Nature: For the New Year, take a hike, grow a garden

By February, nearly half of us have given up on New Year’s resolutions, probably because they are not realistic.

Try easier goals like: get outside to enjoy nature, move more, plant some native flowers. Volunteer.

Local and state parks are a good place to get started on New Year’s Day.

First Day hikes have become a tradition for many people, and at Virginia State Parks, parking is free on Jan. 1. Check out the full list at virginiastateparks.gov/firstdayhikes.

Locally, the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club offers guided hikes year round. This year, they will be heading to Matt’s Creek Shelter on New Year’s Eve and Douthat State Park on New Year’s Day. For details, check home.nbatc.org and look under “Hike and Volunteer Sign Up.”

The NBATC is always looking for new hikers and volunteers to help maintain their 90-mile section of the Appalachian Trail and is a great way to get in shape and learn about local hiking trails.

Hiking, running and biking trails abound throughout the state, and during warmer weather, there are rivers for paddling and lakes for swimming.

Joining an organization is a good way to learn about outdoor opportunities, including volunteer work.

The Central Virginia Master Naturalists offers classes annually to make you acquainted with local flora and fauna. Volunteer requirements allow you to pursue activities of your choice. Though dates for the next class have not been set, they will likely begin in March or April. Check virginiamasternaturalist.org/centralvirginia.html.

If gardening is more your thing, consider joining the Hill City Master Gardeners, who teach you all about growing plants and require volunteer hours at a number of beneficial projects throughout the city. Applications for their next class are due Jan. 17 and orientation is Feb. 9. Learn more at hcmga.com.

A group that’s focused on preserving our bees and other pollinators has made Lynchburg a Bee City. In addition to making the Hill City more pollinator-friendly, Heidi James, chair of the Bee City Working Committee, has been traveling the state to encourage others to become a Bee City, with the goal of creating a pollinator pathway across the state. To join this effort, contact her at heidifjames@gmail.com.

The Lynchburg Tree Stewards help prune the city’s trees in rights of way and parks, while the James River Association (thejamesriver.org) recruits “River Rats” to help patrol the James and its tributaries to monitor water quality.

To learn more about birds, attend a Lynchburg Bird Club meeting on the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. in 315 Martin at Randolph College.

Even if organizations aren’t your thing, you can adopt your street or some area that needs trash pickup.

Anything you do to reduce your lawn size and chemical use, while adding native plants, is of great benefit to pollinators and all other life forms. Turn off lights at night to help nocturnal creatures and see the night sky.

There are many ways to enjoy our natural world, and we all need to help restore it.