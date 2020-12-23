For Love of Nature: Frosty Christmas bird count

The thermometer read 23 degrees as we headed out at 5:30 a.m. for Lynchburg’s 80th Christmas Bird Count.

Despite three to four layers of clothing, it was cold … and dark, but dark is the point when you are searching for owls.

Michael does a wonderful imitation of an eastern screech owl and, as is usually the case, he was able to whistle in an owl within a few minutes of our first stop.

About a mile up the road, we stopped to call a barred owl and one started caterwauling immediately. A second one swooped across the road over our heads and Michael got a light on it.

Such are the thrills of birding.

For the last 62 years in a row (and 80 altogether), dedicated citizen scientists have ventured out around Christmastime to count and identify all the birds they can.

The Lynchburg Bird Club covers a 15-mile-diameter circle centered near the University of Lynchburg to take part in the Audubon Society’s National Christmas Bird Count, the longest-running natural survey in the world.

This data makes up part of a national count critical to understanding where birds are declining. In North America, we have lost 29% of all birds since 1970.