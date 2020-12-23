For Love of Nature: Frosty Christmas bird count

The thermometer read 23 degrees as we headed out at 5:30 a.m. for Lynchburg’s 80th Christmas Bird Count.
Despite three to four layers of clothing, it was cold … and dark, but dark is the point when you are searching for owls.
Michael does a wonderful imitation of an eastern screech owl and, as is usually the case, he was able to whistle in an owl within a few minutes of our first stop.
About a mile up the road, we stopped to call a barred owl and one started caterwauling immediately. A second one swooped across the road over our heads and Michael got a light on it.
Such are the thrills of birding.
For the last 62 years in a row (and 80 altogether), dedicated citizen scientists have ventured out around Christmastime to count and identify all the birds they can.
The Lynchburg Bird Club covers a 15-mile-diameter circle centered near the University of Lynchburg to take part in the Audubon Society’s National Christmas Bird Count, the longest-running natural survey in the world.
This data makes up part of a national count critical to understanding where birds are declining. In North America, we have lost 29% of all birds since 1970.
As dawn arrived, so did Bob Epperson, a local bird guru that we love doing bird counts with. Bob can hear five birds at once and know what they are. He also knows where to expect just about every species we have around here.
Bob already had been up owling as well and had heard five great-horned owls, the third owl species in our area and the one Michael and I can never find.
He also had spotted a red-headed woodpecker, another sometimes hard to find trophy.
We took him back to the spot we had found the barred owl, and sure enough, called it back in, getting a wonderful daylight view of that magnificent bird.
We had found nearly 20 species in a matter of minutes and then found the elusive brown creeper after Bob heard its high, thin call.
We headed for a neighbor’s pond, where a great blue heron was fishing, and Bob called in a winter wren, which he describes as a golf ball with two points. This tiny round, brown bird has a very short tail and was another rare sighting.
After picking up Bob’s mother Betty, we headed to Ivy Creek Park, where a sharp-shinned hawk zoomed by, causing a stir among the little birds. About 40 juncos took off.
Not far from the park, a determined Bob called up a fox sparrow, another bird that likes to hide in thick brush. This large sparrow boasts a speckled white breast and rusty back and tail.
We already had done seven hours of birding at this point so we left Bob and Betty to finish our territory. We had found 51 species and had very cold toes.
Bob headed out to several nearby lakes and managed to find another eight species to add to the list, bringing the total to 59.
Once all the reports are in, we will get a grand total for our area.
Whether you are a hard-core birder or a novice, take time to enjoy these lovely creatures.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
