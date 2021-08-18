For Love of Nature: Gardens can be beneficial all year

As I watched a goldfinch land on a coneflower, the stem lowered slowly to the ground, but didn’t break.
These hardy, native flowers are the favorite of many creatures, and have been the focal point of our flower garden much of the summer.
Not only can coneflowers support the weight of small birds — goldfinches only weigh about half an ounce — they attract bumblebees and butterflies by the dozen.
We have spent many happy hours enjoying our pink, white and purple coneflowers mixed in with daisies, black-eyed Susans, cosmos and zinnias, along with the winged visitors they attract.
As many as a dozen eastern tiger swallowtails, both the yellow-and-black striped and black-morphs, have clustered in the garden.
The much smaller silvery checkerspots have been most numerous at times, along with several species of skippers, which are a challenge to identify.
In addition to the silver-spotted skipper, the largest and easiest to name, we have seen the zabulon skipper with its two yellow oval patches.
Skippers are difficult because they come in many shapes and colors and often sit with their lower wings exposed, but their upper wings folded.
We have spotted the occasional painted lady, as well as great spangled fritillaries and the smaller meadow fritillary.
The flowers also attract a few native bees, honeybees and unusual wasps — all doing the important work of pollination to give us the variety of flowers, fruits and vegetables that enhance our lives.
As the coneflowers and black-eyed Susans start to fade, we leave them standing, or leaning, to continue feeding visitors and to self-seed.
We leave the flower garden in a messy state all winter while it continues to harbor life.
According to Habitat Network, if you delay garden cleanup until spring, after several 50 degrees Fahrenheit days, overwintering pollinators will emerge to help your garden flower in spring and summer.
As noted, seedheads left on dried flowering plants are protein packets for birds, including finches, sparrows, chickadees, buntings, jays, nuthatches and migratory birds.
Bees will take winter refuge under a pile of bark or dried leaves or nest in cavities in hollowed out stems and decomposing logs.
Butterflies use messy yards for overwintering. Species such as the mourning cloak, question mark and eastern comma can overwinter as adults, which is why these are the first species we see in the spring. They find thick piles of leaf litter, a chunk of tree bark or other cavity for protection.
Other butterflies, such as swallowtails and sulphurs, will remain in their chrysalis suspended under a dried leaf or tucked away on the ground.
Caterpillars of butterflies such as the red-spotted purple and meadow fritillary wrap themselves up in the leaf of their host plant during the winter.
Hundreds of other species can overwinter in gardens including assassin bugs, praying mantises, lacewings, wolf spiders, ground beetles and ladybugs. They eat problematic pests in flower and vegetable gardens.
In short, a garden can provide nourishment at all levels of the food chain year-round, as long as you don’t poison it with pesticides and herbicides.
Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.