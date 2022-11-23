For Love of Nature: Giving thanks for scientific minds and methods

When I was a Peace Corps volunteer in Zaire in the early 1980s, I saw a handful of people with withered legs, who moved through life on their knuckles because of a crippling disease called polio.

One inventive man sat on a small board with wheels to get around. I gave thanks for the polio vaccine I received as a child.

I saw children with brain damage from malaria and women forced to have eight children before a clinic would consider providing birth control.

Once again, I gave thanks for the drugs that kept me from dying from malaria or getting pregnant.

When COVID-19 hit, I got in line for my vaccination as quickly as I could, and I gave thanks to the scientists who had been working on RNA-based vaccines, who could quickly come up with a life-saving way to combat this pandemic.

The scientific method forces scientists to prove or disprove a hypothesis with extensive peer review. It beats a non-scientist’s opinion any day.

That’s the basic message of astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson’s most recent book, “Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization.”

When we remove political and religious motives and other biases from our decisions, we are open to looking at facts.

Of all Tyson’s thought experiments in this powerful book, the most potent was the one he made for accepting climate change.

Imagine that a bridge is on the brink of collapse, and 97% of structural engineers tell you, “the bridge will fall if you drive your truck across it. Take the tunnel instead.”

The remaining 3% of structural engineers says, “Don’t listen to them; the bridge is fine!”

Would you drive across the bridge?

I sure wouldn’t. So when 97% of climate scientists say that we’re heating up the globe by burning fossil fuels, I listen, mindful that many of the other 3% are paid by the fossil fuel industry for their views.

Thought experiments force us to confront our own beliefs and biases, which fall on both sides of the political spectrum, a point that Tyson drives home with numerous examples.

Tyson made me rethink space exploration, which I have always found fascinating but also worrisome because of its cost and carbon footprint. While I still can’t imagine living on Mars, we have learned much about our planet and made lifesaving discoveries thanks to such exploration.

Tyson reminds us of our first look back at Earth from outer space, when we saw our planet for the small, fragile blue sphere that it is — without political boundaries.

Tyson argues that the 1968 photo of Earth helped catapult environmental awareness into action with the creation of Earth Day and adoption of the Clean Water and the Clean Air acts.

That cosmic perspective is one all astronauts share, and as Apollo 14 astronaut Edgar G. Mitchell put it, “You develop an instant global consciousness, a people orientation, an intense dissatisfaction with the state of the world, and a compulsion to do something about it.”

Thanks to all who share that view.