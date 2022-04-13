For Love of Nature: 'Going native' beats cutting grass

‘The oldest task in human history is to live on a piece of land without spoiling it,” ecologist Aldo Leopold proclaimed 100 years ago.

We haven’t done a very good job of not spoiling our land – or water or air – for that matter, but it’s never too late to reverse that sad legacy.

Planting native plants, removing invasive plants, avoiding chemicals and mowing less grass are all simple ways to start the process.

That was the wisdom Kaye Moomaw shared last week with the Hill City Master Gardeners’ next graduating class.

Moomaw, who has cultivated her Irvington Spring Farm for 26 years, helped start the Blue Ridge Conservation group three years ago because she saw the need to protect pollinators and birds that rely on native plants.

Many Americans grew up thinking that a perfectly green, lush lawn of grass, with no other signs of life, is the ideal.

I was lucky to grow up on a farm where my parents deemed clovers, dandelions, violets and other flowers the best kind of lawn. We were taught not to mow over bees and other insects and to pull weeds, not poison them.

Those simple tenants meant we had a healthy, vibrant yard to play in. All children should be so fortunate.

The best way to cultivate life is to cultivate native sources of food, that is, native plants.

Insects evolved to eat certain plants, which produce toxins for self-preservation. It’s why, for example, monarch butterfly caterpillars can eat milkweed plants, but other species cannot. At the same time, monarchs can’t digest other types of plants.

Almost all baby birds need soft, squishy caterpillars while their bodies are growing. It takes 6,000 caterpillars for chickadees to raise one brood of babies. While this seems impossible, Michael and I have watched a pair of chickadees come to a nesting box with up to five tiny caterpillars in their beaks, time and time again.

Oak trees are the best for caterpillar food, with more than 500 species feeding on one tree. A non-native gingko, on the other hand, supports only a handful of species at best.

Violets, which currently fill our yard, are host plants for more than 30 species of butterflies. That’s why we hold off mowing as long as possible, and mowing around patches of violets and clover.

Appleton, Wisconsin recently adopted a “No Mow May” initiative, encouraging residents to let pollinators have access to early blooming flowers in their yards.

While plants can naturalize over time without causing harm, others are invasive, crowding out life-giving, local plants.

In Virginia, there are 606 species that are naturalized or introduced, but only 90 are considered invasive, including Japanese stilt grass, autumn olive, Bradford pear trees, bamboo, paulownia and ailanthus. Be sure not to plant invasives and physically remove them if you can.

Moomaw advises folks to plant a variety of natives that will bloom during different parts of the growing season to feed pollinators, and to plant densely, thus reducing the need to weed or mow a large lawn.

Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.