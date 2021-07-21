 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
For Love of Nature: Help turtles, and don’t keep them
0 Comments
For Love of Nature

For Love of Nature: Help turtles, and don’t keep them

  • 0

As of July 1, it became illegal to keep Eastern box turtles as pets in Virginia because these popular reptiles are in decline.

We know intuitively that turtles are in trouble; we see the evidence on roads and in the destruction of wild spaces. Unfortunately, there also are many poachers and average people grabbing them for pets.

The ban on pet box turtles is part of a larger effort by the Department of Wildlife Resources to protect reptiles and amphibians.

Another rule reduces the number of common native reptiles and amphibians people can keep as pets. Previously, you could keep up to five of most species — for example, five garter snakes, plus five bullfrogs, etc. The new rules cut that to one animal, not one of each species, per household.

Under the new rules, violators could be found guilty of a Class 3 misdemeanor and fined up to $500. Additionally, having three box turtles could draw fines totaling $1,500, and the animals could be confiscated.

People who had box turtles and other native reptiles, and amphibians as pets before the new rules took effect can keep them as long as they register them with the wildlife department.

Several readers have recently shared observations about box turtles. One enjoyed watching them spend the morning devouring a fungus.

Another sent a photo of three buried in the mud, likely as a way to avoid the heat. Turtles bury themselves for a number of reasons, including hibernation and safety.

A third reader worries people are intentionally running over turtles in the road. I hope that is a rarity, but we all can do a better job avoiding these slow-moving creatures.

When safe, it’s good to help a turtle cross the road, but remember, move it in the direction it was headed because that’s where it’s going!

Turtles are omnivores and feast on snails, insects, berries, carrion, fungi, slugs, worms, roots, flowers, fish, frogs, snakes, salamanders and eggs. The young are primarily carnivorous, while adults are primarily herbivorous.

Reproduction does not come readily or easily to Eastern box turtles. It can take a female box turtle 10 to 20 years to reach sexual maturity.

When she is ready to breed, she must first encounter a mate in her home territory that overlaps with his. Turtles rarely travel beyond a half-mile from where they were born.

If the eggs hatch, the hatchlings will be extremely vulnerable to predation, and few make it to adulthood.

Interestingly, incubation temperature determines the sex of the offspring. Between 72 and 81 degrees, hatchings are male. Above 81, they are female.

Given the odds against reproductive success for box turtles, it’s important to their long-term viability not to remove any adults from their territory.

Box turtle mating season continues through summer. A male may mate with the same female several years in a row.

Amazingly, females can lay fertile eggs up to four years after a successful mating — if they are not run over or kept as a pet.

Shannon Brennan

Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.

Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Most important things to know about fire insurance

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How to improve posture and relieve pain with your breath
Health and Fitness

How to improve posture and relieve pain with your breath

In the first article of our series, we established why breathing is your superpower, impacting virtually all aspects of your health and wellness. In this second installment, we take a closer look at how breathing can improve your posture, enhance your mobility, and relieve common aches and pains. I also share the same positional breathing exercises used by Yankees All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge and other professional athletes.

Five historic small towns that welcome four-legged road-trippers
Lifestyles

Five historic small towns that welcome four-legged road-trippers

  • Updated

Big cities are fast-paced and fun, and their museums and historical sites are world-famous. But if you’re looking to explore history in a way that’s more personal and slower-paced, countless small towns across the country are ready and waiting to welcome you. And most small towns are warm, family friendly, and pet friendly, so your furkid will be welcome, too! 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert