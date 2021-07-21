For Love of Nature: Help turtles, and don’t keep them

As of July 1, it became illegal to keep Eastern box turtles as pets in Virginia because these popular reptiles are in decline.

We know intuitively that turtles are in trouble; we see the evidence on roads and in the destruction of wild spaces. Unfortunately, there also are many poachers and average people grabbing them for pets.

The ban on pet box turtles is part of a larger effort by the Department of Wildlife Resources to protect reptiles and amphibians.

Another rule reduces the number of common native reptiles and amphibians people can keep as pets. Previously, you could keep up to five of most species — for example, five garter snakes, plus five bullfrogs, etc. The new rules cut that to one animal, not one of each species, per household.

Under the new rules, violators could be found guilty of a Class 3 misdemeanor and fined up to $500. Additionally, having three box turtles could draw fines totaling $1,500, and the animals could be confiscated.

People who had box turtles and other native reptiles, and amphibians as pets before the new rules took effect can keep them as long as they register them with the wildlife department.