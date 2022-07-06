For Love of Nature: Helping turtles across the road

On one recent short walk down the road, I spotted a baby box turtle crawling across one way and an adult getting ready to go the other.

I helped them both keep going in the direction they were headed. Otherwise, they would turn around and try to cross again.

Turtles are on the move now so motorists need to be careful. Sadly, we recently found a partially crushed turtle. About a quarter of the shell had been cracked.

We bought some epoxy, and Michael carefully glued it back together. We left it convalescing in the basement for six days and then released it into the woods, hopeful we saved its life. Its progress is very slow.

Turtles are omnivores and feast on snails, insects, berries, carrion, fungi, slugs, worms, roots, flowers, fish, frogs, snakes, salamanders and eggs. The young are primarily carnivorous, while adults are primarily herbivorous.

As of July 1, 2021, it became illegal to keep eastern box turtles as pets in Virginia because these popular reptiles are in decline.

We know intuitively that turtles are in trouble; we see the evidence on roads and in the destruction of wild spaces. Unfortunately, there are also many poachers and average people grabbing them for pets.

The ban on pet box turtles is part of a larger effort by the Department of Wildlife Resources to protect reptiles and amphibians.

Another rule reduces the number of common native reptiles and amphibians that people can keep as pets. Previously, you could keep up to five of most species — for example, five garter snakes, plus five bullfrogs, etc. The new rules cut that to one animal, not one of each species, per household.

Violators can be found guilty of a Class 3 misdemeanor and fined up to $500. Additionally, having three box turtles could draw fines totaling $1,500.

When safe, it’s good to help a turtle cross the road, but we need to watch for toads, snakes and other critters as well.

Another reason turtles are declining is that reproduction does not come readily or easily. It can take a female box turtle 10 to 20 years to reach sexual maturity.

When she is ready to breed, she must first encounter a mate in her home territory. Turtles rarely travel beyond a half-mile from where they were born.

Box turtle mating season continues through summer. A male may mate with the same female several years in a row.

Incredibly, females can lay fertile eggs up to four years after a successful mating.

Incubation temperature determines the sex of the offspring. Between 72 and 81 degrees, hatchlings are male. Above 81, they are female.

When the eggs hatch, the hatchlings are extremely vulnerable to predation, and few make it to adulthood.

Given the odds against reproductive success for box turtles, it’s important to their long-term viability not to remove any adults from their territory.

Let’s help turtles and all wild animals stay safe by keeping them where they belong: in the wild. Drive carefully for your sake and theirs.

Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.