For Love of Nature: How does wildlife survive hurricanes?

As Hurricane Ian unleashed its power on the Gulf Coast of Florida, I worried about people and all other living beings, particularly those on the national wildlife refuge on Sanibel Island.

What does a large roseate spoonbill do when the wind hits 150 mph? What does any bird do, particularly when hurricanes and fall migrations often occur at the same time?

During migration, birds have regular flyways. Most birds wait for favorable winds before starting a migratory flight and seldom strike out over water during a hurricane, according to the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology, but some birds may already be well offshore when a storm begins.

On land, most birds will seek shelter, taking cover inside tree holes or under any protected spot.

Others will fly ahead of the storm because research shows they know when barometric pressure is falling. If they get caught in the outer winds of the storm, they’ll head downwind until they reach the eye and keep flying inside the storm until it dissipates. And many will die.

Although migrants have enough fat to make long journeys in favorable winds, they may not have enough energy to survive against headwinds.

Migrating birds may also find it harder to secure safe supplies of food in areas devastated by storms. Resident birds also suffer when fruits and berries are stripped from trees and shrubs, or the trees themselves are toppled.

Wildlife sheltering in trees can be killed immediately, and the loss of trees can harm the natural world for decades.

While wild animals are generally well adapted to hurricanes, their natural resilience is compromised by habitat loss and pollution. These depleted populations are often squeezed onto small parcels of land, making it much more difficult for them to bounce back after a storm.

Climate change is supercharging hurricanes like Ian, which can wipe out important habitat on land and at sea.

While the effects of Ian are being sorted, Hurricane Andrew gives us an idea of what is to come. In 1992, Andrew knocked down as many as 80% of the trees on several coastal Louisiana basins, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

Large storm systems may also drive some birds far off course. Brown pelicans and other oceanic birds have been recorded more than a thousand miles from the coast. While some survive, many die without adequate food.

Marine life suffers immediate impacts. Hurricane Andrew killed an estimated 9 million fish off Louisiana’s coast, while 182 million fish died in the Everglades Basin in Florida.

The salt in ocean water dramatically shifts the delicate balance between freshwater and brackish, harming marsh grasses, crabs and fish hatchlings.

The reverse is also true. Heavy rains send vast amounts of fresh water into coastal bays and estuaries. Rainfall upstream also washes soil, sediment and pollutants into coastal and marine environments.

Preserving and restoring natural habitats, removing toxic waste from floodplains and reducing carbon emissions are the best ways to minimize the impacts of hurricanes on all life. It’s time to move away from the coast.