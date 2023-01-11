For Love of Nature: How holly outfoxes hungry deer

Plants have many ways to ward off predators, from thorns and spikes to foul-tasting or poisonous chemicals.

With shiny evergreen leaves and bright red berries, holly trees are a naturally festive decoration used throughout the holiday season, but gathering holly can give you painful jabs.

Not all holly leaves are prickly, however, even on the same tree. And scientists think they know how the plants are able to make sharper leaves, seemingly at will.

A 2011 study published in the Botanical Journal of the Linnean Society suggests leaf variations on a single tree are the result of deer and goats browsing on them. The trees respond swiftly to stop the nibbling by adding prickly leaves.

Carlos Herrera of the National Research Council of Spain led the study in southeastern Spain. He and his team investigated the European holly tree, Ilex aquifolium.

I couldn’t find out if similar studies have shown American hollies to exhibit the same ability, so I studied one in our yard. The higher leaves still had spines, but they didn’t seem as long. My imagination?

Hollies, like other plants, can make different types of leaves at the same time, according to an article in National Geographic. This is called heterophylly. Out of the 40 holly trees the Spaniards studied, 39 displayed different kinds of leaves, both prickly and smooth.

Some trees appeared to have been browsed by wild goats and deer. On those trees, the lower eight feet — the average reach of an adult red deer — had more prickly leaves, while higher up the leaves tended to be smooth.

Scientists wanted to figure out how the holly trees could make the change in leaf shape so quickly.

All of the leaves on a tree are genetic twins and share the exact same DNA sequence. By looking in the DNA for traces of a chemical process called methylation, which modifies DNA but doesn’t alter the genetic sequence, the team could determine whether leaf variation was a response to environmental or genetic changes.

They found a relationship between recent browsing by animals, the growth of prickly leaves and methylation.

“This has clear and important implications for plant conservation,” Herrera said. In natural populations that have their genetic variation depleted by habitat loss, the ability to respond quickly could help organisms survive accelerated environmental changes.

“An increasing number of studies support the idea that the presence of spines and prickles in plants is a response to herbivore activity, and our research suggests this is the case with holly,” Herrera said.

“The ability of plants to respond to environmental changes through quick epigenetic modifications also makes one feel a bit more optimistic about plant survival in a quickly changing world.”

While this science is above my pay grade, I am glad to know that plants can make rapid responses to survive. Both plants and animals will need that ability as biodiversity loss and pollution impact their habitats. At the same time, climate change continues to chase many species toward the poles.