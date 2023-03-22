Every time people throw litter, including cigarette butts, out of their vehicles, they are creating great harm to wildlife and destroying the beauty of the Earth.

Any 6-year-old would wonder why humans would do such a thing, unless I suppose, they see their parents or siblings doing it.

I’ve never understood the impulse to litter. Does anyone really enjoy visiting a beach, driving along a road or hiking a trail filled with trash?

People toss out fast-food waste and apple cores, perhaps not realizing that wildlife is attracted by the odor. Even pets often get hit because something tempts them into or along a road.

When rodents are attracted to our trash, raptors won’t be far behind. Owls and hawks are often hit because they chase a small mammal along the highway.

Why do fishermen trash the places where they fish or hunters trash the places where they hunt? I cannot answer these questions.

Studies have shown that teenage boys are the biggest litterers, largely because they don’t want to get caught with the beer cans and bottles they toss.

Bottles can trap small mammals that get in, but then can’t get out.

All waste is hazardous to something. Plastic waste that ends up in rivers and oceans can kill aquatic life and seabirds. Most people have seen the photos.

As our plastic trash breaks down into tinier and tinier parts, fish and mammals consume it, filing their guts with stuff that doesn’t nourish them as they slowly starve to death.

Scientists have discovered that almost every drop of water on the planet is now filled with bits of plastic. We drink it, too, and the consequences are not yet known.

Cigarette butts aren’t just unsightly, they also contaminate soil and water and kill other living creatures by leaching organic chemicals and heavy metals into the environment.

Smokers around the world buy roughly 6.5 trillion cigarettes each year. That’s 18 billion every day, and most are tossed on the ground.

They are poisonous when ingested by children and other living organisms and are fire hazards.

Cigarette filters take a long time to degrade, and their tiny plastic pieces never disappear. E-cigarettes are adding to that problem.

According to several environmental and health groups, cigarette butts are the most commonly discarded piece of waste worldwide. It is estimated that 1.7 billion pounds of butts wind up as toxic trash each year, creating an enormous environmental, health and economic burden.

And don’t you just love seeing cigarette butts stuffed in the sand?

According to the Surfrider Foundation, cigarette butts are the most frequent item collected during beach cleanups. The good news is that smoke-free beach laws help reduce butts on beaches by 45%, according to the Audubon Society.

If you see folks tossing a cigarette butt or littering, please ask them to pick up their waste and explain why. If they are in a car, get their license plate number and report them.

Adopt a stretch of street or road and help create a safer, cleaner world.