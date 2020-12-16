For Love of Nature: Human impact profound

As I listen to a chainsaw and bulldozer destroying the four acres of woods across from our house, I am filled with sadness.

It is impossible to count the organisms being killed in the soil, not to mention the plants and trees themselves.

This essentially is the story of human beings. We wipe out life in the blink of an eye, forgetting we have only been here for the blink of an eye ourselves.

And at the rate we’re going, we have only a second or two left.

To understand what I mean, check out “Three Seconds,” a video produced by Spencer Sharp in 2016, which took first prize for short film in the Film4Climate Global Video Competition.

In four minutes, this video recounts what man has accomplished and destroyed in three seconds — the time modern man has been on Earth if the history of the planet is condensed into a single day.

You can find varying versions of this timeline, but whether we’ve been here one second or one minute of the Earth’s 4.5 billion-year existence, our dominion over the planet is proving fatal.

Just since 1970 we have destroyed nearly 70% of wildlife, according to a study by World Wildlife Foundation.