For Love of Nature: Human impact profound

As I listen to a chainsaw and bulldozer destroying the four acres of woods across from our house, I am filled with sadness.
It is impossible to count the organisms being killed in the soil, not to mention the plants and trees themselves.
This essentially is the story of human beings. We wipe out life in the blink of an eye, forgetting we have only been here for the blink of an eye ourselves.
And at the rate we’re going, we have only a second or two left.
To understand what I mean, check out “Three Seconds,” a video produced by Spencer Sharp in 2016, which took first prize for short film in the Film4Climate Global Video Competition.
In four minutes, this video recounts what man has accomplished and destroyed in three seconds — the time modern man has been on Earth if the history of the planet is condensed into a single day.
You can find varying versions of this timeline, but whether we’ve been here one second or one minute of the Earth’s 4.5 billion-year existence, our dominion over the planet is proving fatal.
Just since 1970 we have destroyed nearly 70% of wildlife, according to a study by World Wildlife Foundation.
And yet, we still think it’s okay to build another subdivision, or another shopping mall or cut down another rainforest to grow crops for cattle or palm oil for junk food.
As if the world were an infinite place.
The universe may be infinite, but planet Earth is not. We forget how miraculous it is that our Goldilocks planet exists: not too hot, not too cold. Just right for life to develop and thrive in a multitude of amazing forms.
All wiped out so easily with chainsaws and bulldozers.
The problem is we all want more than the Earth can support.
As the human population nears 8 billion, all those added humans will want to eat meat, to live in nice houses, drive cars and fly in airplanes, even though only a small percentage of us actually do that.
We already would have reached Armageddon if every human lived the outsized life of the average American.
According to a Dec. 9 article in The Washington Post, our average carbon footprint is about twice that of a person living in the European Union or the United Kingdom, and four times that of the average Earthling.
Currently, the emissions attributable to the richest 1% of the global population account for more than double those of the poorest 50%.
The thing is, we could all lead comfortable, healthier lives if we ate more plant-based diets, preserved green space and pushed for clean energy.
We must voluntarily curb the world population, projected to reach 9.9 billion by 2050, or face a much uglier demise in the form of more pandemics, climate chaos and warfare.
It is insane to think we can have infinite growth on a finite planet.
We have a second or two to finally grasp this concept and take action.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
