For Love of Nature: Humans making spring migration harder

The high-pitched, three-note song of a Cape May warbler has been the most common one at our house this spring.

On Friday, I finally spotted magnolia and chestnut-sided warblers as well as a redstart.

Our wooded yard has been graced with northern parula, black-throated blue and yellow-rumped warblers, as well as rose-breasted grosbeaks, scarlet tanagers, indigo buntings and great crested flycatchers.

But there are so many other spectacular migrants that each spring Michael and I head to “Warbler Road,” as do many local birdwatchers. This gravel road off the Blue Ridge Parkway is a great spot to see migrating birds.

On Thursday, our friend Hal Devening joined us for this annual effort to see as many warblers as possible. Some 50 species of these tiny, exquisite woodland birds have been seen in the eastern U.S.

We found the Canada warbler, with its blue-gray coat, yellow breast and black necklace near the top of Apple Orchard Mountain, while the hooded, a bright yellow warbler with a black hood, was near the bottom of Warbler Road.

The bird of the day was the beautiful blue and white cerulean, one of only eight warblers on our species list of 29 birds for the day.