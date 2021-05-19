For Love of Nature: Humans making spring migration harder

The high-pitched, three-note song of a Cape May warbler has been the most common one at our house this spring.
On Friday, I finally spotted magnolia and chestnut-sided warblers as well as a redstart.
Our wooded yard has been graced with northern parula, black-throated blue and yellow-rumped warblers, as well as rose-breasted grosbeaks, scarlet tanagers, indigo buntings and great crested flycatchers.
But there are so many other spectacular migrants that each spring Michael and I head to “Warbler Road,” as do many local birdwatchers. This gravel road off the Blue Ridge Parkway is a great spot to see migrating birds.
On Thursday, our friend Hal Devening joined us for this annual effort to see as many warblers as possible. Some 50 species of these tiny, exquisite woodland birds have been seen in the eastern U.S.
We found the Canada warbler, with its blue-gray coat, yellow breast and black necklace near the top of Apple Orchard Mountain, while the hooded, a bright yellow warbler with a black hood, was near the bottom of Warbler Road.
The bird of the day was the beautiful blue and white cerulean, one of only eight warblers on our species list of 29 birds for the day.
And while we consider it a feat to spy these birds, we rarely stop to think about how difficult their journey is. They migrate thousands of miles from their wintering grounds in Central and South America to their summer nesting grounds.
Blackpoll warblers, for example, travel 6,000 miles in a matter of weeks from Columbia to Canada. Their population has plummeted 90% in the last 50 years.
An article in the spring issue of Living Bird magazine by Cornell Lab of Ornithology reminded me of the terrible decline in migrating birds in my lifetime.
Nearly 3 billion breeding birds have disappeared from North America since 1970, and more than 80% of those losses are among migratory birds.
More challenging weather, more lights, buildings, people and cats have all wreaked havoc on these small migrants. Many of their resting and feeding spots have been bulldozed, while lights disrupt their navigation system.
Chicago was named the most dangerous city for birds based on radar and light-pollution data. In the last 40 years, more than 100,000 dead birds have been collected in spring and fall.
A whopping 40,000 of them were found at the base of just one building, McCormick Place. Since 1995, Chicago Audubon has managed a Lights Out program to encourage people to turn off or dim lights during migrations. Such programs are needed everywhere.
Of all factors decimating bird population, weather is at the top of the list. Birds are migrating earlier and facing more erratic weather from climate change.
To help birds, we must restore ecologically degraded migratory stopovers, develop incentives to protect sites on private lands, turn off lights, keep cats indoors and reduce chemical pollutions that poison them and their food.
Each of us must make a difference to avoid a silent spring.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.