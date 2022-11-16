For Love of Nature: Keep deer and your loved ones safe

Deer are so ubiquitous we sometimes fail to marvel at their ability to thrive among us.

According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), there may be twice as many deer in Virginia today — nearly 1 million — than when Jamestown was settled.

White-tailed deer, nearly hunted to extinction in 1900, reproduced quickly and adapted well to our landscapes once hunting regulations were adopted.

Hunting season, which helps curb the deer population, is underway, with firearm season starting Nov. 19. Hunting is now allowed on Sundays on public lands. Always wear orange or yellow in the woods this time of year.

Since 2000, Virginia hunters have killed an average of 225,000 deer annually, nearly 45% of which were does.

October through December is also breeding season. Even if bucks aren’t single-mindedly pursuing does, deer pose a hazard to drivers — and vice versa.

According to the Department of Transportation, Virginia is consistently among the 10 states with the highest number of deer-vehicle collisions, with more than 61,000 reported for fiscal year 2016.

While some folks want to treat deer as pets, they are wild animals and should not be fed.

First, it can cause deer to lose their fear of humans. (See vehicle collisions above.)

Second, when many deer are in a feeding area, disease among animals often increases, including tuberculosis and chronic wasting disease. They also bring more ticks to your yard.

A third reason is that feeding can actually harm deer. In winter, a deer is well adapted to survive by eating wild food. A rapid change in a deer’s diet can leave the animal unable to digest new food. Corn and other feeds are sometimes contaminated with aflotoxin, a common fungus that can poison deer and other wildlife.

Finally, if feeding deer does increase their survival, their numbers may increase beyond what the local habitat can support. Too many deer cause habitat damage, harming the long-term survival of both deer and other living things.

One of the most fascinating things about deer is their antlers, one of the fastest growing animal tissues in the world. These bones drop off and grow back every year.

I’ve often wondered how a buck can lose a big rack and grow it back so quickly. Apparently antlers can grow as much as an inch a day.

All antlered animals have a velvet phase when the immature antlers are covered with fine hair, providing a blood supply to the growing bone. Before breeding season, the velvet dries up and the animal rubs the velvet off on vegetation.

An individual grows antlers of similar conformation each year — similar branching patterns and non-typical points. Injury to the animal, or to the antler itself in the velvet phase, can affect growth patterns.

If you’re lucky, you may find a set of antlers, but they usually disappear quickly, providing nutrients to a number of animals including mice, squirrels and porcupines. Even bears, foxes, opossums and otters have been known to munch on them. Bon appétit!