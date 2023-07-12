Reading bad news every day is a downer, and news on the environmental front just keeps getting worse.

Last week global temperatures were the highest ever recorded with dire consequences for all life, while wildfires continue to burn millions of acres in Canada and elsewhere.

Even though I’ve been reading and writing about our natural world since the 1980s, I still learn about new problems all the time, and I remind myself that knowledge is power.

Two items stood out in a recent “Climate Coach” email from The Washington Post’s Michael J. Coran.

Every day, about half a million gallons of leaded gasoline are still burned in the United States. What?

I thought lead in fuel was banned decades ago, removing the potent neurotoxin from gasoline to end one of the largest public health emergencies in our nation’s history.

By the mid-1980s, most gasoline used in the U.S. was unleaded, although leaded gasoline for passenger cars wasn’t fully banned until 1996.

Congress made exemptions for small planes, off-road vehicles and racing cars. While NASCAR voluntarily switched to unleaded fuel in 2007, other industries have lagged behind.

The country’s fleet of 170,000 piston-engine aircraft have yet to find an alternative to lead, an octane booster for small aircraft. But Congress underestimated the health implications.

At least 16 million people — and 3 million children — live within a mile of a general aviation airport, where these planes take off and land. Central Virginia has several such airports.

Many of these people are dosed with lead from aviation exhaust. Researchers have even tracked the lead in children’s blood rising and falling with the frequency of nearby small-aircraft flights.

Last year, the Federal Aviation Administration finally approved an unleaded alternative. But Congress could delay this to 2030, and possibly longer.

Language recently inserted into the FAA’s reauthorization bill could force airports to carry leaded fuel indefinitely. That would halt or even reverse efforts by airports, especially those in California, to go lead free.

Communities would continue to endure lead exposure. There is no safe level of lead, especially for children, but we can demand action.

If you or someone you love lives near one of the country’s 13,000 civil aviation airports, call your representatives in Congress. The bill will probably go up for a vote this summer.

In other air pollution news, I learned that July 4th is the most polluted day of the year in many U.S. locations, with the impact of fireworks on air quality rivaling wildfires.

Each year, $2 billion worth of explosives are set off, causing water pollution, sparking wildfires and increasing by 42% the fine particulate pollutants known as PM 2.5, which are small enough to travel into our lungs.

Aren’t there better ways to spend $2 billion? Fireworks also frighten both wild and domesticated animals and cause severe injuries. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that 11 people were killed by fireworks and another 10,200 people were treated in emergency rooms last year.

We could do better, if we had the will to change.