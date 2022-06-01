For Love of Nature: Living, suffering in a dying world

A recent Associated Press article asked if America is numb to suffering and death. More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19, yet many are unwilling even to wear a mask to protect others.

Nineteen fourth-graders and their two teachers were just riddled with bullets in Texas and 10 Blacks gunned down in Buffalo, and still a Republican-controlled House refuses to take action on gun control.

Humans, it seems, are incapable of grasping large numbers in a meaningful way, but even when death is relatively small in scale, we look the other way.

The larger dying, however, is on a planetary scale, which we are even more unable to grapple with. Perhaps that is the problem.

Three billion birds have disappeared in North America since 1970, along with nearly 60% of all vertebrates worldwide. Sixty percent!

If we see a fox lying mangled by the road or a bird dead under our window, we mourn these singular losses, but fail to notice their larger demise.

In short, we focus on the near and dear and relatively minor concerns because the real threats are too great.

This myopic view spells trouble for future generations as well as the folks who would like to survive pandemics or not be shot while sitting in class or buying groceries.

What we lack is a failure of imagination. Can’t you imagine if it was your parents who died from COVID or your children who never returned from school? Can’t you imagine it?

Now imagine a world without old forests, birdsong or clean air and water. Imagine humans struggling to find food and shelter on a global scale. Imagine yourself trying to find food and shelter. No?

Two years ago I wrote about the need for empathy. We need empathy not only for fellow humans, but for all life forms.

Children with normal brains are born with empathy, a natural desire to ease the suffering of others, be it a playmate in tears or a bird fallen from a nest. Somewhere along the way, many of us have lost that innate feeling, whether from bad parenting or a callous society.

So when we hear about mass extinction, climate change and the destruction of the ecosystems that sustain us, we simply bury our heads in the sand.

Suffering and death have always been part of life, but a minority of humans inflicts suffering on others without a second thought.

So why does the silent majority let a few wealthy, powerful people destroy the basic human impulse to show concern for others?

We allow gun makers, politicians, oil companies and manufacturers to run roughshod over us. We buy their lies, or we ignore them, with the same final result.

Americans, in particular, have completely failed to teach their children about the importance of the common good. We are so wrapped up in our belief in individual rights that we can let everyone and everything else suffer and die.

Can’t we imagine a different world and act to save it?

