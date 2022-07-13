For Love of Nature: Local dragon hunter finds new species

In Mike Boatwright’s world, there are both dragons and damsels.

Mike doesn’t live in a fairy tale, but the creatures he encounters are enchanting.

When I first met Mike a few years ago, I knew him as an expert birder and photographer. He led bird-watching tours in Costa Rica, Ecuador and Panama, among other places.

More recently, however, I spotted him photographing dragonflies at Otter Lake and discovered he was interested in a whole different world.

Mike calls himself an amateur naturalist at large, but he is actually an expert.

He started birding at age 10 and taking photos in his 20s. Butterflies and wildflowers were added to his natural interests along the way.

In 2015, he was conducting the Lynchburg Breeding Bird Count at Woody’s Lake in Madison Heights and took some cool dragonfly pictures. He had found a unicorn clubtail, a black and green dragonfly, and decided to buy a book on Odonata, the insect order of dragonflies and damselflies. He was hooked.

Mike soon got in touch with Steve Roble, the state expert on Odonata, and learned that only 12-15 species had been recorded in Amherst County, where Mike has lived most of his life since he was 5.

As an observant naturalist, Mike knew this was a serious undercount of species. So he started wandering through the county in search of dragons and damsels.

He has now found 101 of the 102 documented species in Amherst County. Only one, the rare American emerald, has eluded him. Roble had spotted one off the Appalachian Trail near Snowden. It’s normally found in Augusta, Bath and Highland counties.

Mike has tried to find the American emerald three or four times to no avail, but he is credited with an even rarer find: the Edmund’s snaketail. Mike is the only one to have seen this species in Virginia; it has been documented in only 11 counties in three states to our south.

In all, Mike has found 154 of the 196 Odonata species in Virginia.

Dragons and damsels are similar, but dragonflies hold their wings perpendicular to their bodies at rest, while the slimmer damselflies hold their wings parallel to their bodies.

Dragon hunting is much like birding. You learn that species are habitat specific and can be found certain times of the year. A few species even migrate.

Like birds, dragonflies and damselflies are colorful, and they fly. Odonata enthusiasts record their findings just like birders do, often using phone apps.

Mike says Odonata can be found in unexpected places. While ponds and fields are good places to look, streams and rivers are even better. He has found 60 species along Bent Creek in Appomattox County.

Mike has also found more than 50 species in Campbell County and suspects there are many places where dragons are undercounted.

He hopes others get interested in dragons and damsels. And while Mike looks for them wherever he goes, he’s most content locating them near home. “That’s my legacy to Amherst County,” he said.