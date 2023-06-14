For 50 years the Lynchburg Bird Club has conducted a Breeding Bird survey in late May or early June.

Birders fan out across a 15-mile diameter circle centered on the University of Lynchburg campus to track our breeding bird populations.

While we generally know what birds breed here, confirmations are the goal. They range from a bird carrying nesting material or food to seeing an active nest or fledglings being fed by a parent.

As we have for several years, Michael and I joined Bob Epperson and his mother Betty. We split our territory into two sections instead of trying to cram it all in one day.

A serious birder, Bob knows how to maximize species finds.

We always start early to call for owls. During the survey, birders are asked to refrain from using phone apps to call birds, but an exception is made for finding owls.

Michael and I managed to call up two screech owls shortly after 5 a.m. on June 1, while Bob found two great-horned owls, two barred owls and one screech, completing the local triumvirate of owls.

At 6 a.m. the group headed to a pond off Coffee Road to search for wood ducks and hit the jackpot with 20 of these magnificent birds.

When the foliage is thick, we mostly hear birds, but we occasionally get good looks and that morning we saw a white-eyed vireo, a pair of brown thrashers and several indigo buntings.

My favorite sighting was of a mockingbird chasing a red-tailed hawk from its perch. Rather unruffled, the hawk returned to its perch only to be surrounded by three Baltimore orioles. All four sat peacefully for several minutes.

Bob, who always birds longer than we do, finished the first day with 62 species, including a red-headed woodpecker and yellow-breasted chat.

We saw a lot more birds on June 5 when we spent time in more urban areas and around several local lakes.

We met at Graves Mill Shopping Center where American robins were gathering grasses for a nest and a fish crow flew over.

One of our best sightings was off Jefferson Ridge Parkway where Michael spotted a pair of blue-gray gnatcatchers feeding at least two babies in their tiny nest.

At Swan Lake, we stopped at the dam and ended up being surrounded by two pair of green herons. One pair flew circles around us, while the other flitted back and forth across the lake. What great looks at this small heron!

A great blue heron in full breeding plumage also flew over our heads, landing in a tall pine tree where it preened for several minutes.

Our 80th bird of the count was an osprey that flew right at us over Spring Lake before banking and turning around.

Bob found four more species that afternoon, including a very hard to find prairie warbler. Bob beat his own record of 82 last year by two.

Our tally will be added to that of other birders to help track how birds are faring in our area.