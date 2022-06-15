For Love of Nature: Magnolias magnificent at many levels

The plate-sized flowers of the southern magnolia are spectacular to behold and produce a wonderful lemony scent.

This seems to be a particularly good year for magnolias, at least for the one in our backyard, which at 20 years seems to have finally hit full maturity and is loaded with blossoms.

Southern magnolias can live 80 to 120 years and generally reach maturity in 10 to 15 years.

These classic trees often symbolize the South, but magnolias are a remarkably diverse genus of plants that includes many species suitable for colder climates.

Magnolias are generally known for having large, leathery leaves and impressive white or pink flowers that appear very early in spring — often before the leaves even emerge.

Magnolias can be evergreen or deciduous. Some species are multi-stemmed shrubby plants, while others are classic upright trees that can reach heights of 60 to 80 feet.

Magnolias are somewhat unique among flowering trees and shrubs in their tolerance for shady conditions, and they like acidic soil; however, they generally do not do well in boggy soil.

The magnolia tree grows widely in Asia and the eastern United States. Following blossoming, the tree produces fruit that dangles on thin stems in a cone-shaped aggregate of follicles. These cones vary in size depending on the species, but will appear somewhat red and fuzzy with reddish-orange seeds that ripen and burst out by early fall.

The magnolia has a long history as a coveted ornamental tree and may have evolved as much as 95 million years ago during the Cretaceous period, according to a March 2021 article in the Smithsonian.

While there were dinosaurs at that time, bees still did not exist, so magnolias evolved to be pollinated by beetles. Their flowers have tough carpels — the female parts of the flower — to avoid damage from beetle mandibles as they search for pollen.

The carpels also mimic the stamens — the male parts of the flower — to help trick the beetle into spending more time on the flower and ensuring pollination.

Most flowers have a distinction between their petals, which tend to be the colorful floral parts, and the sepals, which tend to be green, leaf-like structures that enclose the flower. In magnolias, the petals and sepals are similar in size, shape and color, so they are collectively called tepals.

To minimize the risk of self-pollination, which can result in mutations, magnolia flowers open in the morning, and the stigmas are receptive to pollen that is brought to them by foraging beetles throughout the day.

When evening comes, the innermost tepals close around the carpel and trap the pollinating beetle. While the tepals are closed, the beetle deposits pollen all over the receptive stigmas.

The stigmas then close and the anthers become active, covering the same beetle in fresh pollen so that when the sepals open in the morning, it will fly out and find another flower to pollinate. This delay in flower function helps to ensure cross-pollination.

The wisdom of plants never ceases to amaze those willing to ponder it.

Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.