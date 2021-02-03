For Love of Nature: Make your garden pollinator-friendly

Even as snow finally covered the ground last week, many gardeners already were thinking about spring.

A local group is asking folks to consider creating a garden and/or lawn to attract pollinators and become certified as a way to educate friends and neighbors about the importance of insects, birds and bats — nature’s gardeners.

Blue Ridge Conservation, a partnership between the Lynchburg Garden Club and Hillside Garden Club, started in 2019 to make Central Virginia more pollinator-friendly. The group launched an effort to make Lynchburg a Bee City USA, and it became the 89th Bee City USA in July 2019, with the city promising to reduce the use of chemicals, install native plants and provide education.

Blue Ridge Conservation’s most recent effort is a Certified Pollinator Habitat program. Participants receive a small plaque, and proceeds from the $20 fee help fund other projects. To become certified, gardens and yards need to provide food, water, shelter and a safe habitat for pollinators.

Food sources include native flowers, as well as trees and bushes that support caterpillars, including oaks, maples, azaleas and viburnum. Baby birds consume thousands of caterpillars in the nest and as they fledge.