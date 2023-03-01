Homeowners may spend thousands of dollars on trees to enhance their property, only to have them die soon after.

The Lynchburg Tree Stewards recently went through a 15-hour training program to learn how to care for trees properly. Here’s your crash course.

Fall is the best time to plant, allowing roots to get established, but if you water faithfully you can plant in spring.

First, please keep planting trees, but be sure to choose the right tree for the right place. Do not plant an oak up against your house or under power lines. It will be too big for either place. Choose your species wisely.

When you buy a tree, watch out for roots that circle around and around in the container. If you plant the tree as is, the girdling roots will strangle the tree. Be sure to shave the circling roots with a sharp shovel before planting.

Common mistakes are digging a hole too deep and mulching too high. A tree’s root flare should be 1 to 3 inches above ground. The flare does just that, flares away from the main stem to help support the tree. A tree should not look like a telephone pole.

Roots need room to spread horizontally so dig the hole two to three times as wide as the root ball. Do not add amendments to the soil. Roots need to make their way in native soil.

Once planted, many folks, including lawn care companies, pile mulch around a tree, creating a volcano up against the trunk and covering the root flare. This can rot the trunk, allowing fungus and critters to damage or kill the tree.

But a tree does need mulch, which provides nutrients and also keeps water in the ground. A tree should ideally be mulched to its drip line (the edge of the canopy). This keeps other plants, including grass, from competing with the tree for water and nutrients. It also protects the tree from lawnmowers and weed eaters.

Do not put a plastic weed barrier around the tree or mulch more than 2 to 4 inches deep. The roots won’t get the water or nutrients they need.

A tree needs 5 gallons of water per inch of diameter. For example, a 2-inch diameter tree needs 10 gallons per week, but don’t water every day. Water deeply once or twice a week when it doesn’t rain. Don’t overwater and drown the roots.

After three to five years, be sure the tree is structurally sound with a single, dominant leader to avoid splitting.

When you prune, cut to the branch collar, where the branch starts to swell. Do not cut into the main stem or leave a stub. The tree can only heal by growing around the branch collar.

Never top a tree! Yes, “tree” companies do it all the time, but certified arborists don’t. Topped trees remove leaves needed for photosynthesis, and new branches will be weak.

In short, always do your research to improve the health and longevity of trees.