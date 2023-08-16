The distinctive song of an eastern meadowlark floated through my window in the mornings of my childhood in southwest Virginia.

Who could ask for a better alarm clock? I would jump out of bed to see a meadowlark perched on the fence, his yellow breast with its bold black “V” gleaming in the sun.

There are still meadowlarks on the family farm, where my brother leaves sections of the fields unmowed for meadowlarks and grasshopper sparrows, but these grassland birds are becoming increasingly rare.

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology estimates that grassland birds have declined by 53% since 1970. In total, there are 3 billion fewer birds now than there should be.

The northern bobwhite is another vanishing species. Once common on our farm, it disappeared years ago, and is virtually extinct east of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia.

Agriculture is largely to blame. Not only do most farmers mow every inch of their fields, destroying habitat for grassland birds, they use seeds coated with neonicotinoids, a class of insecticides that is wreaking havoc on insects and birds.

Europe has banned most neonicotinoids, but the EPA has failed to accept the science that shows the devastation they cause.

So I’m grateful that my brother preserves some space for meadowlarks.

In breeding season, the female builds a domed nest of grasses on the ground under thick cover. She weaves the grass stems in and out of surrounding vegetation to create a secure overhang, while one side remains open as an entrance.

In this domed refuge, she incubates three to five spotted eggs, which hatch in about two weeks. Both parents feed their nestlings.

Although the young leave the nest after about 12 days, the parents tend them for at least two more weeks. If all goes well, a meadowlark pair raises two broods each year.

In warm weather, meadowlarks search the grass for grasshoppers, crickets, katydids, beetles, grubs, caterpillars, ants and spiders. The diet shifts from fall through early spring, when the birds dine on a wide variety of seeds and leftover grain found in harvested farm fields.

According to the American Bird Conservancy, an estimated 65% of the eastern meadowlark population occurs in the United States and Canada, where populations are believed to have declined by 77% between 1970 and 2014.

Even farms where meadowlarks find suitable cover and food often turn into killing fields. Many hay fields are harvested during nesting season, killing young birds and destroying eggs.

Overgrazing of pastures and the aforementioned pesticides also threaten meadowlarks.

Most meadowlark habitat falls under private ownership. Farmers and ranchers who practice conservation methods can have a huge impact on this bird’s future.

They can leave fallow fields to rest the soil and provide ideal habitat for meadowlarks, grasshopper sparrows, Henslow’s sparrows and other grassland birds.

Even those of us without large fields can live a bird-friendly life and have an immediate impact on migratory birds. Helping birds is as easy as adding native plants to your garden, shunning pesticides and keeping cats indoors.