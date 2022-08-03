For Love of Nature: Monarchs, other butterflies missing in action

Our pollinator garden is full of small bumblebees this year, along with a few honeybees and small native bees.

But butterflies, which dine on a variety of flowers, are in the lowest numbers I’ve ever seen. Bright yellow-and-black striped tiger swallowtails normally fight for space on our coneflowers and zinnias, but this year, only a handful can be found.

I have seen a few great spangled fritillaries, silver-spotted skippers, one buckeye and one monarch. All season I have not seen a single mourning cloak, red-spotted purple or wood nymph. Insects, like most species, are in terrible decline.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature just declared monarch butterflies endangered, placing them on its Red List of Threatened Species.

“Battered by habitat destruction, climate change, pesticides and more, the iconic insects join more than 40,000 other animals and plants as potential casualties of the Earth’s sixth mass extinction event,” the Center for Biological Diversity noted in a recent email to members.

Monarchs have declined 85% in two decades. The western population — which overwinters in California from states west of the Rockies — has suffered a 99% decline.

Overall the migrating populations of monarchs are less than half the size they need to avoid extinction. In 2014, the Center for Biological Diversity and other organizations petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect the monarch under the Endangered Species Act, but it has yet to do so.

This is just another example of bureaucrats fiddling, so we cannot wait for bureaucrats.

We must work to turn our yards and public spaces into healthy habitats for all the species jeopardized by our outsized footprints.

A friendly yard requires native flowers, bushes and trees because species have adapted to very specific food sources.

Most everyone knows that the monarch caterpillar needs milkweed, but many species are picky eaters. The black swallowtail caterpillar feeds on carrots, parsley and dill, while the zebra swallowtail needs pawpaw trees.

Other species depend on native violets for their food source, which is why a yard with nothing but grass is an absolute wasteland.

If you have a sunny spot, even on a balcony, plant some native flowers that will attract pollinators — from butterflies to hummingbirds.

We have been enjoying the aerial antics of five hummingbirds in just the last three weeks, after seeing only one male most of the summer. We like to think the female had been off raising the three immature birds now humming over our zinnias and petunias.

A pair of goldfinches has been happily pulling seeds out of our coneflowers. A patch of flowers yields much beauty.

Don’t waste money on fertilizers to create a solid green carpet of a monocrop of grass. Allow violets and dandelions to grace your yard. Plant flowers, bushes and trees to reduce the amount of mowing you have to do.

Most importantly, do not use pesticides and herbicides. They are harmful to all living things, including children and pets, and the aquatic species that are harmed by stormwater runoff.