 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
For Love of Nature

For Love of Nature: Monarchs, other butterflies missing in action

  • 0

Our pollinator garden is full of small bumblebees this year, along with a few honeybees and small native bees.

But butterflies, which dine on a variety of flowers, are in the lowest numbers I’ve ever seen. Bright yellow-and-black striped tiger swallowtails normally fight for space on our coneflowers and zinnias, but this year, only a handful can be found.

I have seen a few great spangled fritillaries, silver-spotted skippers, one buckeye and one monarch. All season I have not seen a single mourning cloak, red-spotted purple or wood nymph. Insects, like most species, are in terrible decline.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature just declared monarch butterflies endangered, placing them on its Red List of Threatened Species.

People are also reading…

“Battered by habitat destruction, climate change, pesticides and more, the iconic insects join more than 40,000 other animals and plants as potential casualties of the Earth’s sixth mass extinction event,” the Center for Biological Diversity noted in a recent email to members.

Monarchs have declined 85% in two decades. The western population — which overwinters in California from states west of the Rockies — has suffered a 99% decline.

Overall the migrating populations of monarchs are less than half the size they need to avoid extinction. In 2014, the Center for Biological Diversity and other organizations petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect the monarch under the Endangered Species Act, but it has yet to do so.

This is just another example of bureaucrats fiddling, so we cannot wait for bureaucrats.

We must work to turn our yards and public spaces into healthy habitats for all the species jeopardized by our outsized footprints.

A friendly yard requires native flowers, bushes and trees because species have adapted to very specific food sources.

Most everyone knows that the monarch caterpillar needs milkweed, but many species are picky eaters. The black swallowtail caterpillar feeds on carrots, parsley and dill, while the zebra swallowtail needs pawpaw trees.

Other species depend on native violets for their food source, which is why a yard with nothing but grass is an absolute wasteland.

If you have a sunny spot, even on a balcony, plant some native flowers that will attract pollinators — from butterflies to hummingbirds.

We have been enjoying the aerial antics of five hummingbirds in just the last three weeks, after seeing only one male most of the summer. We like to think the female had been off raising the three immature birds now humming over our zinnias and petunias.

A pair of goldfinches has been happily pulling seeds out of our coneflowers. A patch of flowers yields much beauty.

Don’t waste money on fertilizers to create a solid green carpet of a monocrop of grass. Allow violets and dandelions to grace your yard. Plant flowers, bushes and trees to reduce the amount of mowing you have to do.

Most importantly, do not use pesticides and herbicides. They are harmful to all living things, including children and pets, and the aquatic species that are harmed by stormwater runoff.

Shannon Brennan

Shannon Brennan

Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rents spike as big-pocketed investors buy mobile home parks

Rents spike as big-pocketed investors buy mobile home parks

Investors are buying up mobile home parks across the country, leading to significant rent increases and complaints of neglect from residents. The parks, which for decades were mostly owned and operated like small businesses, have proven an attractive investment for private equity firms and large real estate companies. They offer some of the best returns in the property sector, money that is made by raising rent and saddling tenants with a myriad of fees. The industry argues these investments are making parks more livable, but residents, many on fixed incomes, say they can't afford the rent increases and improvements often don't come.

Study casts more doubt on use of high-dose vitamin D pills

Study casts more doubt on use of high-dose vitamin D pills

More research suggests it's time to abandon the craze over vitamin D. Taking high doses of “the sunshine vitamin” doesn't reduce the risk of broken bones in generally healthy older Americans. That's according to a large study that tracked people given either high-dose vitamin D or dummy pills for five years. The same study had previously found extra vitamin D didn't prevent heart disease, cancer or memory loss either. Millions of Americans use high-dose supplements or take blood tests to check their vitamin D, amid controversy over whether the average person needs either.

Manchin, Schumer in surprise deal on health, energy, taxes

Manchin, Schumer in surprise deal on health, energy, taxes

In a startling turnabout, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have reached an expansive agreement that had eluded them for months on health care, energy and climate issues, taxes on higher earners and corporations and trimming the federal debt. The two Democrats say the Senate will vote on the wide-ranging measure next week, setting up President Joe Biden and Democrats for an unexpected victory they can claim in the runup to November congressional elections in which their control of Congress is in peril. A House vote would come afterward, perhaps later in August. Unanimous Republican opposition in both chambers seems certain.

Kim threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S. Korea

Kim threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S. Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned he’s ready to use his nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the United States and South Korea. State media reported Kim made such a warning in a Wednesday speech marking the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. Some experts say Kim's threats were apparently meant to boost internal unity in the impoverished country suffering pandemic-related economic difficulties. Kim also called South Korea's new president “a confrontation maniac” who’s gone further than past South Korean leaders. Some observers expect more North Korean threats before the United States and South Korea hold military drills the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation. Medical authorities say such "rebound” infections following treatment with an anti-viral drug are rare. White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor reports that Biden isn't showing symptoms and feels well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most rebound cases remain mild and that severe disease during that period hasn't been reported. The White House says Biden will follow CDC guidelines and isolate for at least five days.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Does talking to your plants help them grow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert