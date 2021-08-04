For Love of Nature: Mourning doves full of surprises

The quiet cooing of the mourning dove is soulful, though I have never found it mournful.
As doves take off explosively, their wings make a squeaky whistling noise.
These largely gray birds don’t draw much attention to themselves otherwise, but they are mighty parents.
We learned this firsthand as a dove took over a fuchsia plant we had hanging on the front porch at the end of June.
She had already put down a flat, flimsy nest and laid an egg when we realized this, and every time we opened the door she flushed.
Michael moved the plant to a maple tree so we could get a bird’s-eye view of what was to come without disturbing her.
Doves typically lay two eggs, and she was no exception. She sat stoically on her nest, incubating the eggs, and despite our best efforts, we never saw her leave.
Turns out, the male also takes turns incubating the eggs, but the pair was sneaky and we never saw the switch.
Michael scared the mother off the nest one day and found two baby birds, but more surprisingly, the mother flew to the ground and started pretending like she had a broken wing.
This ruse, often seen in killdeer, is designed to lure the predator away from the chicks.
It wasn’t until July 22 that we finally saw the parents taking turns feeding their two hatchlings.
Doves are among only a handful of birds that produce “crop milk.” The crop is simply an enlarged part of their esophagus.
Both parents go through hormonal changes that cause their crops to switch from food storage to lactation a couple of days before the young hatch.
This “milk” consists of sloughed-off cells from the crop lining. Like mammalian milk, it’s high in protein, fat and antibodies. Both parents regurgitate this milk to feed their young.
As we watched, the adult continually bobbed its head up and down as both babies fed at once.
In the bird world, only doves, pigeons, flamingoes and male emperor penguins — the females are feeding in the ocean when their babies hatch — have evolved the capacity to create crop milk.
We watched as the fuzzy chicks gradually became nearly as big as their parents. They would spend much of the day preening and flapping their wings, practicing a slight lift from their perch before settling back down.
Last week, a surprise storm brought lightning and a short but powerful downpour. On July 28, I looked out the window to see that the baby doves had fledged.
The parents will continue feeding their young for another week or two, and Michael flushed one from our flower garden Friday.
The babies soon transition to adult food. Doves eat seeds and grain, not insects. They love millet scattered under our feeder. They “stockpile” the seeds in their crop to digest later. Scientists once found a bird with 17,200 bluegrass seeds stuffed away in its crop.
Doves mate for life and watching this couple made me appreciate their dual-parenting skills.
