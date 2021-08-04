For Love of Nature: Mourning doves full of surprises

The quiet cooing of the mourning dove is soulful, though I have never found it mournful.

As doves take off explosively, their wings make a squeaky whistling noise.

These largely gray birds don’t draw much attention to themselves otherwise, but they are mighty parents.

We learned this firsthand as a dove took over a fuchsia plant we had hanging on the front porch at the end of June.

She had already put down a flat, flimsy nest and laid an egg when we realized this, and every time we opened the door she flushed.

Michael moved the plant to a maple tree so we could get a bird’s-eye view of what was to come without disturbing her.

Doves typically lay two eggs, and she was no exception. She sat stoically on her nest, incubating the eggs, and despite our best efforts, we never saw her leave.

Turns out, the male also takes turns incubating the eggs, but the pair was sneaky and we never saw the switch.

Michael scared the mother off the nest one day and found two baby birds, but more surprisingly, the mother flew to the ground and started pretending like she had a broken wing.