For Love of Nature

For Love of Nature: Mushroom hunters get lessons from experts

For those who like to gather mushrooms, there’s a lot involved in getting a proper identification, especially if you want to eat them.

About 30 local mushroom aficionados got a special treat last weekend when Arleen and Alan Bessette led a two-day program at Claytor Nature Study Center in Bedford County.

The Bessettes have authored more than 30 books on mycology, the study of fungi. They came to Claytor at the invitation of Pat Mitchell, president of the Blue Ridge Mycological Society, a relatively new group of mushroom hunters who meet in Nelson County once a month and can be found on Facebook.

Mitchell met the Bessettes on a foray in West Virginia and was anxious to share their knowledge with local mushroom hunters.

Arleen, a mycologist and award-winning botanical photographer, noted that it’s important to harvest mushrooms sustainably and not pick all you see.

She said other animals depend on mushrooms for food, while for us, they are a treat. On Saturday, she helped participants gather and ID mushrooms at Claytor.

Alan is a professional mycologist and distinguished emeritus professor of biology at Utica College of Syracuse University. He is the recipient of the 1992 North American Mycological Association Award for Contributions to Mycology.

On Friday night, Alan gave a talk on boletes, one of several groups of mushrooms. He chose boletes because they are numerous, fun to ID and most are edible.

Mushrooms have long been undercounted. Alan noted that in 1926 only 10 genera of boletes were known to scientists. Today the genus count is 80.

When Alan started studying them in the early 1970s, mushrooms had only been studied with the naked eye. Once mushrooms were put under microscopes, knowledge about these fungi exploded.

Looking at spores helped mycologists group mushrooms more accurately. Anyone can collect spores by cutting the stem off a mushroom, placing the cap on a piece of paper, covering it with a bowl and then checking it a day later.

Boletes usually have olive-brown, elliptical spores. Certain species grow under deciduous trees in the summer while others are more likely found under conifers in the fall.

Boletes can grow singly, in groups or clusters, and when gathering them, it’s important to note what they are growing out of — moss, grass, needle duff or wood are some examples.

When bruised, boletes often show a blue color, and one species turns bright indigo when it’s cut in half.

Another way to ID boletes is by their odor, which can be pleasant (one smells like chicken or beef bouillon) or awful, like ashtrays or “boiled urine.”

Alan says the best way to start identifying mushrooms is by studying their stalks, which can have rings, nets, resinous spots or bumpy spots. Others can be smooth or have longitudinal grooves.

The nomenclature on mushrooms is constantly evolving as new species are found and often given different names in different places.

In short, it can be really tricky to ID mushrooms, so be sure to buy a book with keys for identification.

