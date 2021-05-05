For Love of Nature: Native bees crucial for pollination

During the Arbor Day celebration Friday at Riverside Park, dozens of miner bees swarmed around the feet of those who watched as a swamp oak was planted, but they had no reason to fear being stung.

Miner bees have taken up residence in the bare clay soil in Riverside Park and buzz harmlessly above the small holes they drill in the ground.

As City Councilman Sterling Wilder read a proclamation to celebrate Lynchburg’s 39th year as a Tree City USA, spectators read signs noting there are some 4,000 species of native bees in the U.S., and they need to be protected.

Like all bees, miner bees are pollinators, crucial for as many as one in three bites of food we take, as well as pollinating life-giving trees.

While we have all heard that non-native honey bees are in decline, so are native species, and they need our help.

According to an article by Piedmont Master Gardener Deborah Harriman, Virginia’s native bees fall under six general categories.

Miner bees are small to medium-sized, moderately fuzzy and boast 550 species in the U.S. Some species pollinate blueberries, cranberries and onions. Others forage on maples, willows, sunflowers, coneflowers and black-eyed Susans.