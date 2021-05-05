For Love of Nature: Native bees crucial for pollination

During the Arbor Day celebration Friday at Riverside Park, dozens of miner bees swarmed around the feet of those who watched as a swamp oak was planted, but they had no reason to fear being stung.
Miner bees have taken up residence in the bare clay soil in Riverside Park and buzz harmlessly above the small holes they drill in the ground.
As City Councilman Sterling Wilder read a proclamation to celebrate Lynchburg’s 39th year as a Tree City USA, spectators read signs noting there are some 4,000 species of native bees in the U.S., and they need to be protected.
Like all bees, miner bees are pollinators, crucial for as many as one in three bites of food we take, as well as pollinating life-giving trees.
While we have all heard that non-native honey bees are in decline, so are native species, and they need our help.
According to an article by Piedmont Master Gardener Deborah Harriman, Virginia’s native bees fall under six general categories.
Miner bees are small to medium-sized, moderately fuzzy and boast 550 species in the U.S. Some species pollinate blueberries, cranberries and onions. Others forage on maples, willows, sunflowers, coneflowers and black-eyed Susans.
Mason bees are only a half-inch in length. Some specialize in pollinating the flowers of apples, cherries, plums and almonds. They establish their nests in old beetle tunnels, hollow stems of plants or holes in wood.
Sweat bees were common in my childhood, and if I accidentally bent my arm on one licking salt off my arm, I would get a quick sting. They are small, ranging from a few centimeters to one-half inch.
Their size allows them to go deep into small flowers, including many wildflowers, sunflowers and other daisy-like flowers. Most nest in old insect tunnels in the ground or in decaying logs.
Leafcutter bees comprise more than 130 species in the U.S. They range from about one-half to almost an inch. Most nest above ground in cavities of wood, dead plant stalks, between rocks or in manmade areas such as holes in concrete.
They use their large jaws to cut leaves to line their nests. The alfalfa leafcutter bee is an important pollinator of alfalfa.
Carpenter bees are the largest native bee, often reaching one inch in length. They can be confused with bumblebees, but a carpenter has a shiny, nearly hairless abdomen, unlike a fuzzy bumblebee.
They chew holes in wood to make their nests and can be a nuisance to homeowners when they drill into the unpainted wood of decks, fences or buildings.
While the males often fight for territory, like all male bees, they cannot sting. They pollinate crops such as blueberries, tomatoes and melons.
Bumblebees live in colonies in the ground in old beetle tunnels, rodent holes or other pre-existing cavities. Bumblebees can carry half their body weight in nectar and pollen. They pollinate tomatoes, apples, cherries, blackberries and blueberries.
We can help bees by planting native plants, not using pesticides and leaving bees in peace to do their important work.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association.