For Love of Nature: Nature provides many kinds of drama

Our dog, usually quiet at night, kept barking.

I looked out the window and realized the suet was missing from our bird feeding station. Bear!

After quickly retrieving the remaining feeders, I came back inside. Kyon kept barking. Under a flashlight’s beam was the largest black bear I’ve ever seen.

He was a beauty with a healthy, shiny coat, not like some of the scrawny yearlings we’ve seen in the past. Guess he has found lots of suet.

He ignored us until he realized there was no more bird seed. He sauntered up the hill and disappeared into the dark.

While the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources says June is the month they get the most bear reports, May has been the month for us three years running.

We brought the feeders in for a couple of nights, just in case this bear was still hanging around.

Two days after the bear visit, nature brought another surprise. The violent windstorm that hit our area May 4 was like a brief derecho. We were lucky and only lost a few small branches, but one neighbor had nearly a dozen trees toppled. Another neighbor’s house was hit by two huge trees.