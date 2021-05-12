For Love of Nature: Nature provides many kinds of drama

Our dog, usually quiet at night, kept barking.
I looked out the window and realized the suet was missing from our bird feeding station. Bear!
After quickly retrieving the remaining feeders, I came back inside. Kyon kept barking. Under a flashlight’s beam was the largest black bear I’ve ever seen.
He was a beauty with a healthy, shiny coat, not like some of the scrawny yearlings we’ve seen in the past. Guess he has found lots of suet.
He ignored us until he realized there was no more bird seed. He sauntered up the hill and disappeared into the dark.
While the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources says June is the month they get the most bear reports, May has been the month for us three years running.
We brought the feeders in for a couple of nights, just in case this bear was still hanging around.
Two days after the bear visit, nature brought another surprise. The violent windstorm that hit our area May 4 was like a brief derecho. We were lucky and only lost a few small branches, but one neighbor had nearly a dozen trees toppled. Another neighbor’s house was hit by two huge trees.
VDOT and AEP worked round the clock to clear roads and restore power, but it was 30 hours before our electricity went back on — just enough time to be truly thankful for flush toilets, refrigerators and lights.
Nature provides more subtle drama when we take the time to notice. Several mornings now we have been watching bluebirds try to invade a box on our front porch designed for, and occupied by, chickadees.
The chickadee parents have been working diligently to bring their tiny babies very tiny green caterpillars from dawn to dusk.
Doug Tallamy, an entomologist and wildlife ecologist at the University of Delaware, discovered that to successfully raise one clutch, chickadees may gather between 6,000 and 9,000 caterpillars in the 16 days before their babies fledge.
That’s one of the reasons native plants and trees are so important. Our box elder, maples and poplars seem to provide plenty of caterpillars for the birds nesting in our yard.
We have been shooing the bluebirds away, in hopes the chickadees’ work will not be wasted, and besides, there are two other bluebird boxes in our yard.
One of the boxes has remained empty, but another was the site of more drama.
After successfully hatching five eggs in that box, the bluebird parents started feeding their chicks, but then disappeared.
Michael and I approached the box with trepidation, and sure enough, ants were crawling all over it and flies were buzzing. The babies had died.
Though parasites often kill baby birds, we suspect that something happened to the mother.
I had seen a sharp-shinned hawk flitting high over the bluebird box, and he may have had bluebird for breakfast.
A clutch of chicks often needs two parents to keep them fed. It appears the father gave up.
Our theory was reinforced when we noticed that two males are now fighting over one female, in between their visits to the chickadee box.
We’re hoping these dramas have happier endings.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.