For Love of Nature: Nature’s diversity makes us happier, healthier

As I recently counted 18 different species at our bird feeder in two days, I thought about how much joy that variety of birds brings.

If there were only titmice in the bird kingdom, we would soon lose interest in bird-watching.

How mundane would it be to have only one kind of butterfly or tree?

The same could be said of any of the miraculous creatures that make up the living world. We love seeing flowers of all colors and shapes and smelling the different aromas they exude.

We love seeing trees that stay green year round and those that sport flowers in the spring and multiple colors in the fall.

We travel far and wide to see diverse landscapes, seascapes and creatures.

Insects, fish, reptiles, amphibians, mammals — you name it, we love to see variety within every category with one exception: we don’t universally appreciate diversity among our own species.

The irony of this troubling aspect of humans is something I’ve been thinking about a lot in recent years.

The very idea of race is a manmade construct. We are all just humans with different pigmentation, again something we love in feathers, but somehow distrust or even despise in people.

Skin color, hair texture and bone structure make humans more interesting. How boring if we all looked alike, and even more boring if we all thought alike.

We also cause great harm in judging whom other people love or how they feel at home in their bodies. These are irrelevant to whether a person is kind or honest or caring.

We are part of the natural world in all its diversity so, of course, we are also a diverse species.

A recent study confirmed variety is the spice of life. A story on ecowatch.com says greater bird biodiversity brings greater joy to people, according to the German Center for Integrative Biodiversity Research.

The study focused on European residents and showed happiness correlated with a variety of bird species in more natural surroundings.

The authors calculated that being near 14 additional bird species provided as much satisfaction as earning an additional $150 a month.

In other words, preserving variety in the natural world is just as important for our well-being as financial security.

According to the study’s authors, birds are some of the best indicators of biological diversity because they are readily found in many environments.

In the U.S., birding has become a more common hobby during the pandemic, keeping many people active and connected during a time of isolation.

Along with appreciating nature’s variety, we must step up our efforts to protect it before more species disappear. Scientists know the mass extinction underway is speeding up as humans destroy habitats and heat up the planet.

We don’t need a study to know how much we love the biodiversity on Earth, but we do need to protect it before it’s too late — and to more fully appreciate diversity among our fellow human beings.

Those would be two fine New Year’s resolutions.

Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.