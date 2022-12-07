For Love of Nature: Nature’s gifts keep giving all year round

This holiday season it would be nice if everyone decided to reduce, reuse and re-gift.

Folks worried about inflation should remember that Christmas is supposed to be about love, not stuff. People not worried about inflation ought to worry about the planet.

There are many ways to help nature while still giving some simple, meaningful gifts.

Buy or build a bird feeder, birdhouse or birdbath. Birds provide far better entertainment than anything on TV.

Give a gift card for flowers, bushes and trees that attract pollinators and other wildlife.

Better yet, find some tiny oak trees to plant in an appropriate space. Oaks attract more caterpillars than any other species in our area, providing lots of food for baby birds.

Help someone start a garden or prepare ground to start your own.

Buy a state or national park pass. Get out and enjoy these spectacular public places and inspire future generations to preserve them forever.

Buy children used bikes or other toys that get them outside. Young scientists need magnifying glasses and binoculars. Toddlers are happy with cardboard boxes.

Support environmental journalism. Several mainstream and alternative media organizations provide consistent reporting on climate change, pollution, mass extinction and resource depletion. Online subscriptions are a great gift.

During the holidays, I like to “shop” in my house. I have lots of nice things I can re-gift to others, but I give very few gifts.

My family decided years ago that we all had enough stuff, too much stuff.

We drew names to exchange limited Christmas gifts for a few years, then switched to making a donation to a favorite nonprofit, which is still my favorite gift to give or receive.

Organizations and clubs that work to protect or defend the natural world are at the top of my list, followed closely by those that try to create a more just society for all.

Even less expensive is the written promise to take kids or partners on a hike or to a park. Your time is more precious than any store-bought item.

Tickets to museums, music, theater and dance or arts-related classes boost the creative spirit, which is critical to protecting the natural world.

If you must buy something new, look for manufacturers that use sustainable, ethical methods and materials, including fair trade and organic products.

Every single item we buy carries a huge environmental price tag. If everyone bought one piece of clothing at a consignment shop instead of new, we would significantly lower our collective impact.

Support small local businesses and farmers markets that keep more money in the community.

Please avoid plastic, which has arguably become the world’s greatest waste problem.

Anything that prevents one-time use and disposal is a plus, like cloth bags for grocery shopping or stainless steel water bottles and coffee tumblers. On the subject of coffee, avoid plastic pods. Opt for reusable ones.

Reuse gift wrapping and bows, don’t overdo holiday eating or waste food, and most of all, be kind to each other and our planet.