For Love of Nature: Nighthawks, then stars, overhead on family farm

As I was testing out a new chair for stargazing on my brother’s farm in southwest Virginia, a distinctive bird appeared.

“Nighthawks,” I yelled, as about a dozen swirled overhead, catching insects at dusk.

Wave after wave appeared from the east, and we estimated 100 common nighthawks were flying by.

These medium-sized birds have long, pointed wings with white patches near the bend in their wings.

Nighthawks eat flying insects almost exclusively and can consume 500 mosquitoes in a single day.

The nighthawk hunts at dawn and dusk, opening its small beak to reveal a huge mouth. A member of the “goatsucker” family, nighthawks are related to whip-poor-wills and got their name from the mistaken belief they actually suckled goats.

Nighthawks often hunt in hordes of insects attracted to streetlamps, stadium lights and other bright lights.

According to Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s “All About Birds,” nighthawks have one of the longest migration routes of all North American birds, traveling from northern Canada to southern Argentina each year.

Most travel over land through Mexico and Central America, although many pass through Florida and Cuba, flying over the Gulf to reach their wintering grounds. Nighthawks are among the last migrants to return to their breeding grounds in spring.

On early summer evenings, the male engages in a “booming” display flight. Flying at a height slightly above the trees, he abruptly dives for the ground. As he peels out of his dive, he flexes his wings downward, and the air rushing across his wingtips makes a deep booming or whooshing sound.

The nighthawk’s booming sounds, in combination with its erratic, bat-like flight, have earned it the name of “bullbat.” The name “nighthawk” itself is a misnomer because the bird is not strictly nocturnal nor is it closely related to hawks.

Many Late Pleistocene fossils of common nighthawks, up to nearly 400,000 years old, have been unearthed between Virginia and California and from Wyoming to Texas.

Nighthawks nest in both rural and urban habitats including coastal sand dunes and beaches, logged or recently burned forests, woodland clearings, prairies, plains, sagebrush, grasslands, open forests and rock outcroppings. They will also lay eggs on human constructions like flat gravel roofs.

During migration, nighthawks stop in farmlands, river valleys, marshes, coastal dunes and open woodlands.

We were thrilled they chose to circle directly over our heads. My brother Kelly said he has never seen so many at one time, though he often hears their distinctive “peeeet” as they pass over the farm in fewer numbers.

As the nighthawks disappeared, we settled in to watch the stars appear.

The dark skies of my youth are still amazingly dark, particularly looking south at Scorpio. With a small telescope and binoculars, we gazed at numerous open clusters, nebulae and globular clusters in Sagittarius.

Kelly is as good at naming stars and constellations as he is at naming birds and plants so he gave us a tour of the cosmos as the cloudy arms of the Milky Way lit up the night.