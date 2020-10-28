For Love of Nature: Northern birds searching for food

One day last week, eight purple finches, three pine siskins and a red-breasted nuthatch showed up at our feeders.
These birds generally prefer the conifer forests of Canada and the northern U.S., but in years when food is scarce, they “irrupt,” or fly south in search of food.
Reports of these species have been trickling in, but we had our first big sighting Oct. 17 at Kiptopeke on the Chesapeake Bay. We went for the annual fall hawk migration, but ended up seeing about 100 pine siskins, a dozen red-breasted nuthatches and very few hawks.
The official hawk counter said they had seen several hundred siskins the day before.
Irruptions, sometimes called invasions, are welcome by longtime birders, but it’s also a good time to become a birdwatcher.
You can help these hungry birds by feeding them in your backyard, and you might consider buying your seed from the Lynchburg Bird Club.
The club’s 42nd Annual Birdseed Sale, and its only fundraiser, is set for Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon at Aylor’s Farm Store on U.S. 221 in Forest. The club tries to provide the freshest crop of birdseed available and raises money to support local conservation projects.
With preorders, you can have the seed loaded in your car without getting out, but you can also purchase seed the day of the sale.
The order form is available online at: sites.google.com/a/lynchburg.edu/lynchburg-bird-club/ or you can request one from Gene Sattler at gsattler@liberty.edu, (434) 582-2229.
While feeding birds, you can see differences among similar species. Purple finches take a bit of effort. We have house finches year round, but purple finches are noticeably different once you get your binoculars on them.
The males have more reddish purple heads and backs and a very distinct whiter lower abdomen without the dark streaks of a house finch, while the females have dark barring on their heads and bodies, quite distinct from the female house finch’s dull gray head and lightly streaked chest.
Red-breasted nuthatches are smaller than our white-breasted nuthatches and, as you might guess, have a brownish-red breast. They also have a dark eye line and white “eyebrow.”
Pine siskins often hang out with goldfinches and are about the same size; however, male pine siskins have yellow wing markings and often have dark streaks on their light chests, while female siskins are streaked overall. Siskins are notable for their thin bodies and bills.
Both finches and nuthatches love black oil sunflower seeds. Pine siskins relish nyjer seeds, which we incorrectly call thistle.
Many of our year-round feathered friends, including cardinals, titmice, chickadees and goldfinches, love these seeds, while woodpeckers and nuthatches are particularly fond of suet.
You might also want to consider doing The Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project Feederwatch, which helps scientists learn about winter bird populations.
This year the watch begins Nov. 14 and ends April 9. Instructions are easy to follow. Learn more at feederwatch.org.
With the pandemic keeping us isolated, winter bird watching can provide hours of entertainment.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!