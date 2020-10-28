For Love of Nature: Northern birds searching for food

One day last week, eight purple finches, three pine siskins and a red-breasted nuthatch showed up at our feeders.

These birds generally prefer the conifer forests of Canada and the northern U.S., but in years when food is scarce, they “irrupt,” or fly south in search of food.

Reports of these species have been trickling in, but we had our first big sighting Oct. 17 at Kiptopeke on the Chesapeake Bay. We went for the annual fall hawk migration, but ended up seeing about 100 pine siskins, a dozen red-breasted nuthatches and very few hawks.

The official hawk counter said they had seen several hundred siskins the day before.

Irruptions, sometimes called invasions, are welcome by longtime birders, but it’s also a good time to become a birdwatcher.

You can help these hungry birds by feeding them in your backyard, and you might consider buying your seed from the Lynchburg Bird Club.

The club’s 42nd Annual Birdseed Sale, and its only fundraiser, is set for Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon at Aylor’s Farm Store on U.S. 221 in Forest. The club tries to provide the freshest crop of birdseed available and raises money to support local conservation projects.