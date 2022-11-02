For Love of Nature: November brings elections, transitions

Of all the things November brings, nothing is more important than Election Day.

Nov. 8 is critical for the natural world. Only one party consistently fights to reduce the effects of climate change and pollution. While neither party has shown the leadership we need, one is clearly better than the other.

If you care about the future for all living things, vote for candidates who understand and respect science.

There is so much to protect and so much to lose.

Three monarch butterflies stopped by our fading zinnias a week ago as they wended their way south, late migrants that may find it tough to survive, emblematic of the species, which is verging on extinction.

Most migrants have passed us by as winter residents return. White-throated sparrows with their plaintive songs appeared in early October while juncos and yellow-bellied sapsuckers came a bit later.

The first purple finches visited our feeder on Thursday, a reminder that Cornell’s Project FeederWatch starts this month. Counting the birds at our feeders every five days or so is one of my favorite winter pastimes. To join other citizen scientists, visit feederwatch.org.

Stock up on bird seed at the Lynchburg Bird Club’s annual birdseed sale from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 12 at George’s Seed, Feed and Grow Shop, formerly Aylor’s, at 16075 Forest Road.

This fall has proven more spectacular than I expected, with peak colors arriving in our neighborhood last week.

In the mountains, however, winter is fast approaching as the highest peaks are nearly devoid of leaves, and the colors descend downhill.

An even bigger transition is headed our way. On Nov. 15, the world’s population is expected to hit 8 billion. When I was born there were just under 3 billion of us.

All these extra humans require more food, clean water and air, clothing and shelter, not to mention all the gadgets we think we need. So we continue to strip the topsoil and forests from the Earth, deplete the oceans and pollute everything to accommodate our growing population.

This planet is a finite place. The myth of endless growth perpetuated by capitalism is a house of cards that is already tumbling down on our heads.

Our population explosion makes access to birth control and abortion more important than ever. It makes efforts to transform the way we operate more crucial than ever.

We have the tools and models we need to transition to cleaner energy, which will necessitate a continuation of nuclear energy. You can learn more on Nov. 17, when the Lynchburg Citizens’ Climate Lobby will host Joshua Goldstein, co-writer of the new Oliver Stone film, “Nuclear,” at the Academy Center of the Arts at 7 p.m. Goldstein is also the co-author of the book, “A Bright Future,” the inspiration for the documentary.

We also have the tools and models to create saner agriculture, transportation, building and production methods. What we lack is political will.

Get out and vote for a better future for the generations to come.