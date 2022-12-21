 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For Love of Nature

For Love of Nature: Owls highlight Christmas bird count

  • 0

Each year birders look forward to the Audubon Society’s Annual Christmas Bird Count.

Many start scouting weeks or days ahead of time to make it easier to find birds on the designated day.

On the night of Dec. 13, when the Geminid Meteor Shower was at its peak, Michael and I went looking for owls and shooting stars.

Our first attempts to call in screech and barred owls only managed to rile up our neighbors’ hound dogs.

Usually, we get a quick response if either owl is in our area. So we kept driving to different spots on our road to try again.

As I stared into the starry sky, a large silhouette appeared directly overhead.

“There it is!” I shouted. Michael didn’t know if I meant a meteor or an owl. I pointed a flashlight in a nearby tree, where a barred owl sat silently staring at us.

We continued our drive but had no luck finding a screech owl. Michael tried again from our front porch, and I heard a soft trill. We walked under a cedar and found the small owl high in the tree.

We had each seen only one faint shooting star, but two owls!

On Saturday morning, we headed out at 5:30 a.m. in the freezing cold for Lynchburg’s 82nd Christmas Bird Count.

We searched in vain for our barred owl, but managed two hear two screech owls and, surprisingly, one great horned owl, before heading back home for breakfast to prepare for more birding.

For the Christmas count, the Lynchburg Bird Club covers a 15-mile-diameter circle centered near the University of Lynchburg to take part in the longest-running natural survey in the world. This data is critical to understanding where birds are declining. In North America, we have lost 30% of all birds since 1970.

As dawn arrived, so did Bob Epperson and Mike Stinson, both bird gurus. We often bird with Bob, who knows where to find just about every species around here.

Bob had also been up owling and had likewise heard screech and great horned owls, but no barred.

We drove to a nearby field where Bob and Mike had scouted out savannah sparrows, and sure enough, a dozen responded quickly to a recorded call. Five meadowlarks flew up into a tree.

On a small lake, we counted 187 ring-necked ducks and 45 Canada geese. We continued birding our section of the Lynchburg area together for six hours. Other highlights included three bald eagles and all our local winter hawks.

At home, I added a purple finch to the count. Michael went out again at 7:30 p.m. to search for the elusive barred owl, but had no luck.

Bob reported a record 68 species for our section, including eight great horned owls and four screeches. Once all the reports are in, we will get a grand total for the Lynchburg count.

Though barred owls didn’t make our count this year, it’s comforting to know they are out there, gliding silently through the night.

Shannon Brennan

ShannonBrennan

Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.

