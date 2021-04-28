For Love of Nature: Polluted air takes terrible toll

We have much to be grateful for in Central Virginia, including the ability to breathe mostly clean air.
For many people around the world, that’s simply impossible. The World Health Organization says about 7 million people die every year from polluted air.
Seven million. That’s more than twice the 3 million who have died from COVID-19, but it gets far less attention.
The April issue of National Geographic explains the toll, pointing out that those who already breathe dirty air are more likely to have chronic illnesses and succumb to COVID.
Most deaths are a result of outdoor air pollution, followed by smoke from indoor cookstoves. China and India alone account for half the deaths.
While the U.S. Clean Air Act of 1970 achieved a 77% drop in air pollution, 60,000 Americans per year still die prematurely from air pollution. More than 45% of Americans breathe unhealthy air, according to the American Lung Association.
A 2017 study by Francesca Dominici and Joel Schwartz, both at Harvard University, found that even in places where U.S. air standards are met, pollution is linked to higher death rates.
Hospitalizations for a variety of ailments, including kidney failure, went up whenever pollution rose.
Particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5), the width of a human hair, can cross into the bloodstream, and even smaller particles can reach the heart, brain and placenta.
Dirty air affects nearly all the body’s systems and may cause 20% of all deaths from strokes, coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure and high blood pressure.
Air pollution is linked to many cancers, impairs kids’ brain development and raises the risk of getting dementia. The list goes on.
Under the Trump administration, the EPA refused to tighten standards for PM2.5, even though scientists estimated it could save 12,000 lives a year.
Even when the coronavirus temporarily shut down most transportation and industry, PM2.5 and nitrogen dioxide remained high. The culprit was industrial farming.
One study ranked agriculture as the biggest single PM2.5 source in Europe, the eastern U.S., Russia and East Asia. Manure and chemical fertilizers give off ammonia, which reacts with other pollutants to create tiny particles.
And as we are learning, racial inequality applies to a variety of injustices, and that includes environment. In the U.S., Black Americans are exposed to 1.5 times more PM2.5 than the overall population.
Not only are Black neighborhoods closer to polluting industries, they are often on routes of diesel trucks, which spew high levels of particulate matter.
More regulations are needed to change these equations. California is requiring zero-emissions trucks be manufactured starting in 2024, and ships must shut down engines and plug into onshore power while docked.
Reducing our reliance on fossil fuels will curb air pollution and climate change, which also increases wildfires that pollute the air.
Cleaning up the air would save lots of lives.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.