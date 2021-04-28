For Love of Nature: Polluted air takes terrible toll

Particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5), the width of a human hair, can cross into the bloodstream, and even smaller particles can reach the heart, brain and placenta.

Dirty air affects nearly all the body’s systems and may cause 20% of all deaths from strokes, coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure and high blood pressure.

Air pollution is linked to many cancers, impairs kids’ brain development and raises the risk of getting dementia. The list goes on.

Under the Trump administration, the EPA refused to tighten standards for PM2.5, even though scientists estimated it could save 12,000 lives a year.

Even when the coronavirus temporarily shut down most transportation and industry, PM2.5 and nitrogen dioxide remained high. The culprit was industrial farming.

One study ranked agriculture as the biggest single PM2.5 source in Europe, the eastern U.S., Russia and East Asia. Manure and chemical fertilizers give off ammonia, which reacts with other pollutants to create tiny particles.

And as we are learning, racial inequality applies to a variety of injustices, and that includes environment. In the U.S., Black Americans are exposed to 1.5 times more PM2.5 than the overall population.