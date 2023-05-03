Humans seem to have a natural instinct to want to take care of babies — all kinds of babies.

If you see a baby bird on the ground, or a fawn that appears abandoned, you want to jump in and do something.

Don’t. That’s generally the best advice.

When baby birds fledge, or leave their nest for the first time, they have to practice flying, and their parents continue feeding them for two weeks or more.

Sometimes they launch sloppily and end up on the ground, where they need to regroup.

So let their parents take care of them. The most important thing humans can do is keep pets from gobbling them up, especially cats, which are the most lethal predator of birds.

A 2013 study by the Smithsonian’s Migratory Bird Center and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service concluded that cats kill up to 3.7 billion birds and 20.7 billion small mammals annually in the United States.

Small mammals include other babies — bunnies, squirrels and many small rodents that are crucial in nature’s web of life.

Cats are the third leading cause of bird deaths, behind habitat destruction and window/building strikes.

So keep your cats indoors, don’t support feral cats and use stickers designed to keep birds from hitting your windows. Birds see trees reflected in windows and think they are flying somewhere safe.

Don’t cut down trees and bushes unnecessarily. The most important thing we can do is to preserve and restore nature for all species, including us.

When you see a fawn, it’s likely lying low, waiting for its mother to return. If you disturb it, its mother may not be able to find it.

Animals need help when they are visibly injured. Call a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Nature takes its share of life, but we are responsible for most untimely deaths. Since 1970, we have lost, on average, 69% of vertebrates, primarily due to habitat destroyed by humans.

A headline in last week’s The News & Advance got me thinking about our babies, too: “Gun deaths drive historic spike in child mortality.”

The story is full of percentages, but no hard numbers so I looked them up. In 2019, 1,732 children ages 0-19 died from gunshots, and by 2021, the number had climbed to 2,590.

Of those deaths in 2021, 60% were murdered. Another 32% committed suicide, while 5% were shot accidentally.

But that’s only the story for children. In 2021, 48,830 Americans died by gunshot, the highest number in recorded history and a 23% increase from 2019, when 39,707 succumbed to gunshots.

Those adults still are somebody’s babies.

So how much do we really care about babies? A minority of Americans are more concerned about preventing abortion than taking care of the children who are here or more concerned about gun rights than common sense gun laws.

It’s time for the majority to step up. If you really care about babies, both wild and human, vote for politicians interested in preserving the life that is already here.