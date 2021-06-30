For Love of Nature: Readers ask about hummingbirds, cicadas

Ruby-throated hummingbirds reliably arrive in central Virginia in mid-April, and most people who feed them have regular visitors.
This year, however, some folks are wondering what’s happened to them.
We have the same question. While we had a couple zoom through in April, we now have only one male at our feeder, and he has no mate in sight.
Hummingbirds have been found to return to the same feeders and yards year after year, but their average lifespan is three to five years.
When they die, it may take time for other hummingbirds to find their way to your yard.
Hummingbirds fly by day to see what food is available. When lots of flowers are available, they may shun feeders.
Changing weather patterns can also make birds seek new nesting spots as they migrate.
Research indicates a hummingbird can travel as much as 23 miles in one day. During migration, a hummingbird’s heart beats up to 1,260 times a minute, and its wings flap 15 to 80 times a second.
To support this high energy level, a hummingbird will typically gain 25 to 40% of its body weight before migrating from Mexico and Central America to make the long flight over land and water.
By the time they reach Virginia, they need to do some serious refueling.
I encourage folks to keep putting out fresh nectar about once per week, and eventually, another hummer may find you.
Another reader asked why there are reports of deafening 17-year cicadas in northern Virginia, but not here.
The current brood, Brood X (10 in Roman numerals), is one of the largest and most broadly distributed groups of periodical cicadas in the U.S.; however, it is only found in the northern part of our state.
They range from northern Georgia to New York, west to the Mississippi River and into the Midwest. There can be as many as 1.5 million cicadas per acre, which brings the brood population into the trillions. That’s why this brood has gotten a lot of media attention.
I found a nifty U.S. Forest Service map that shows where and when the different broods of cicadas are expected to hatch. We have two broods of 17-year-cicadas in our area.
The next batches of 17-year cicadas are due in our area in 2029 or 2030. Our 17-year visitors were last here in 2012 and 2013 and are called Brood I and II.
Virginia has 25 species and subspecies of both annual and periodic cicadas. Annual cicadas will mature and emerge every year from June to August.
There are 15 broods of periodic cicadas, whose lives are synchronized on a 13-year or 17-year cycle. There are 12 broods of 17-year cicadas and three broods of 13-year cicadas.
Individual adult cicadas live for several weeks, and with different emergence dates, the mating hum can last for about six weeks between May and July. About the time the periodical cicadas disappear, the annual cicadas begin calling.
Stay tuned for the annual cicadas. They should be humming soon.
Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.