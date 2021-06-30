For Love of Nature: Readers ask about hummingbirds, cicadas

I encourage folks to keep putting out fresh nectar about once per week, and eventually, another hummer may find you.

Another reader asked why there are reports of deafening 17-year cicadas in northern Virginia, but not here.

The current brood, Brood X (10 in Roman numerals), is one of the largest and most broadly distributed groups of periodical cicadas in the U.S.; however, it is only found in the northern part of our state.

They range from northern Georgia to New York, west to the Mississippi River and into the Midwest. There can be as many as 1.5 million cicadas per acre, which brings the brood population into the trillions. That’s why this brood has gotten a lot of media attention.

I found a nifty U.S. Forest Service map that shows where and when the different broods of cicadas are expected to hatch. We have two broods of 17-year-cicadas in our area.

The next batches of 17-year cicadas are due in our area in 2029 or 2030. Our 17-year visitors were last here in 2012 and 2013 and are called Brood I and II.

Virginia has 25 species and subspecies of both annual and periodic cicadas. Annual cicadas will mature and emerge every year from June to August.