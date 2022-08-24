For Love of Nature: Resurrecting Lynchburg’s Heritage Tree Program

On a recent tree identification hike with the Lynchburg Tree Stewards, urban forester Nicholas Meyer asked us each to name our favorite species of tree.

This seemed an impossible task to me. How can I say I love one kind of tree more than another? But I did: “sugar maple” popped out of my mouth. I grew up under the shade of a gorgeous sugar maple, which turned breathtaking shades of orange in the fall.

In the summer, my mother, brothers and I would sit on a picnic table under that tree and string beans or just enjoy a respite from the heat. My parents’ grandchildren cranked homemade ice cream under the tree and loved to climb it.

So I did pick a tree, and most of us probably can.

The Tree Stewards are now looking for nominations for some of the most spectacular trees in Lynchburg as the group looks to resurrect its Heritage Tree Program, which fell by the wayside in recent years.

The program began in 1995 with a push from longtime Tree Stewards President Marge Denham.

Tree Stewards are a group of volunteers who help prune the city’s street trees, plant trees in parks, educate the public about the importance of trees and hold an annual Arbor Day event to help Lynchburg maintain its status as a Tree City USA.

With help from a grant from the Virginia Urban Forest Council and the Virginia Department of Forestry, the Tree Stewards canvassed the city to find its most impressive trees.

Nine trees were selected in 1997 — ranging from a weeping cherry to an English yew and a southern catalpa to a swamp white oak, one of my favorites.

Marge said she handed out disposable cameras for volunteers to take photos of the trees they wanted to nominate, a task that is not as easy as it sounds.

Marge visited one tree seven times before she could get a decent picture and had to stand on a stepladder across the street from the tree to take the photo.

Nearly 30 other trees have a Heritage Tree designation and a plaque, provided by the Tree Stewards, though a handful have died.

The Heritage Tree Program recognizes local trees in one of four categories: Largest for Species, Historic, Beautiful and Unique.

I put Marge on the spot and asked if she had a favorite Heritage Tree. “The oak at E.C. Glass,” she said quickly, adding oaks are her favorite species because they live so long.

To view the list of Heritage Trees, visit lynchburgva.gov/heritage-trees.

Anyone may nominate a tree; however, the tree must be visible from the street. It can be on public or private property.

The nomination should include the address where the tree is located, the species of tree, its diameter at chest height and a digital photo of the tree.

The deadline to nominate a tree this year is Sept. 2 and the winner will be announced in early October. To nominate a tree, email Nicholas Meyer at nicholas.meyer@lynchburgva.gov.